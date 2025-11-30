Barefoot Zara Tindall surprises in £650 bodycon dress - with Princess Kate-style accessory

Zara Tindall took a page out of the Princess of Wales' lookbook with a recent choice accessory to go with a £650 dress from one of her favourite designers.

In a social media post on 29 November, it was revealed that the royal and her husband Mike Tindall will return for the Magic Millions Carnival on the Gold Coast in Brisbane, Australia, in January. In the photos shared to the Magic Millions official Instagram, Zara and Mike looked race-day ready as they posed barefoot for a photoshoot on the beach beside a racehorse.

Princess Anne's daughter wore the periwinkle blue 'Violetta Midi Dress' by one of her go-to Australian designers, Rebecca Vallance, as identified by Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram. The midi-length dress, which retails for £650, features puff sleeves and a statement bow detail on one side.

To go with the dress, Anne opted for an accessory from another Aussie designer. The royal wore a headband from Brisbane-based milliner Martina McGrath. The accessory is reminiscent of the style headbands Kate more frequently wore before becoming the Princess of Wales in 2022, notably including an elevated Jane Taylor headband she wore to her son, Prince Louis' Christening in 2018.

In recent years, Kate has shifted to wearing more formal headpieces, such as a Jane Taylor felt hat for the welcoming ceremony during the US state visit in September, and a pink boater hat by Jess Collett Milliner for the French state visit to the UK in July.

© Getty Kate wearing her Jane Taylor headband at son Prince Louis' christening in 2018

Zara's Australian style

Zara has turned to Aussie designer Rebecca Vallance to dress her on numerous occasions. The royal recently wore the black 'Narcissa' mini dress from the designer's new collection to support her cousin Prince William at the Tusk Conservation Awards on 26 November. The mini dress buttoned at the front with puff sleeve details. Zara paired the little black dress with black velvet heels and a silver Yza Crossbody Bag .

Speaking to HELLO! exclusively in January, Zara opened up about her Australian style. "It is so nice to peel off the winter coats and step out in the great summer fashion in Australia - even just for a short time! The styles are always fun and plenty of colour which just inspires a good time," she said.

The royal also opened up about her love for Australia. The equestrian met her former England rugby star husband Mike there in 2003 during the Rugby World Cup and they have since visited frequently over the years. "We have always loved Australia and it is like a home from home for us," she told HELLO!.

© WireImage Zara wore Rebecca Vallance to the Tusk Conservation Awards

"We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year - and although the Magic Millions carnival is busy with so much going on, being by the beach, with like-minded horse enthusiasts celebrating all things equine – we couldn't ask for a better way to start the year.

"[We love] coming out of the cold winter and into the warm heat, and the incredible water temperatures. The Gold Coast is just a great place to be - it's got a bit of everything, from beaches to horses and everything else in between."