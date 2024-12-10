Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's touching nod to Kate Middleton at carol service that almost went unnoticed
Zara Tindall and Kate Middleton© Getty

Zara Tindall's touching nod to Princess Kate at carol service that almost went unnoticed

The Princess of Wales hosted her festive event at Westminster Abbey last week

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall was among those who showed her support for the Princess of Wales at her annual Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday. 

The 43-year-old, who left her children and husband Mike Tindall behind at home, radiated a gorgeous glow as she arrived at the service, looking sensational in a wine-coloured velvet suit by Veronica Beard. 

woman walking in burgundy velvet trouser suit© Getty Images
Zara Tindall looked chic in a deep purple hue last week

Underneath the chic ensemble consisting of wide-leg trousers and a tailored jacket, Zara wore an open blouse in a similar plum hue, bringing the entire colour-coordinated outfit together seamlessly. 

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed a subtle yet meaningful gesture by Zara that paid tribute to Kate in the sweetest way. The royal opted to wear the 'Kate' Christian Louboutin heels in a deep purple. 

Adding more glamour to her outfit, the mum-of-three added delicate jewelled earrings and carried a beautiful gold clutch from Strathberry. 

Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice of York, Christopher Woolf and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024 in London, England© Chris Jackson, Getty
The royal seen with her cousin Princess Beatrice

Zara coordinated with her cousin Princess Beatrice, who looked gorgeous in a burgundy dress with a delicate floral print and a floaty midi skirt that skimmed over her blossoming baby bump. 

She teamed her outfit with a red bag and a plum-coloured jacket layered over her shoulders while for shoes, the expectant mother opted for velvet pointed-toe heels which complemented her tonal ensemble effortlessly. 

Held at Westminster Abbey, the festive event brought the royal family together in celebration of Christmas. Among the members of the royal family who attended were the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and his son Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi. 

The event, Together at Christmas, spearheaded by Princess Kate, celebrates community heroes and those who make a difference in their local areas. 

Kate's sweet moment with Louis© Getty
Priness Kate was joined by her family

Despite the health challenges Kate has faced in what her husband the Prince of Wales recently described as a "brutal" year, the royal appeared to be in great spirits as she hosted the event surrounded by her loved ones. 

The event forms part of Kate's gradual return to public duties after finishing chemotherapy treatment in the summer.

