Royals in beautiful burgundy: Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Queen Letizia & more

It's official, burgundy is the colour du jour! The autumnal, berry-hued shade is having its moment in the spotlight and its popularity amongst the royals hasn't gone unnoticed.

In recent months, the likes of the Princess of Wales, Zara Tindall and Queen Letizia have jumped on the colour trend with aplomb.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's stand-out fashion moments

Keep scrolling to discover which royal ladies have been rocking the rich hue this autumn…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Zara Tindall Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall looked sublime on Friday as she attended Princess Kate's annual Christmas carol concert. For the special occasion, Zara donned a sumptuous trouser suit by Veronica Beard crafted from maroon velvet. She teamed her statement suit with matching heels and a smart shirt in the same hue. Perfection!



2/ 7 © Getty Images Princess Kate Princess Kate has nailed the art of sartorial diplomacy! During the recent Qatar state visit, the royal mother-of-three paid tribute to Qatar's flag by opting to wear a maroon double-breasted coat dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. For an extra dollop of burgundy, Kate paired her luxurious coat with a matching button hat by Sahar Millinery, and a pair of glossy burgundy boots by Gianvito Rossi.



3/ 7 © Getty Images Queen Letizia Spain's Queen Letizia also embraced the colour trend in November as she attended a special ceremony at the 'Royal Artillery Factory' Cultural Center in Seville. Dressed to impress, King Felipe's wife slipped on a knitted, long-sleeved maxi dress from INDI & COLD which she cinched in at the waist with an oversized black leather belt. She let her mulberry-hued dress do the talking and accessorised with a pair of dainty, diamond drop earrings.



4/ 7 © Getty Images Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer Twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer rocked coordinating burgundy dresses whilst in Milan for Elisabetta Franchi's S/S 2025 sartorial offering. Embracing this season's hottest colour trend, Eliza wowed in a floor-grazing gown featuring a mesh cut-out section while Amelia looked flawless in a pleated off-the-shoulder dress complete with a shoulder cape detail.



5/ 7 © Getty Images Queen Mary of Denmark Denmark's Queen Mary similarly looked beautiful in burgundy during a visit to the Geomar Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research in Kiel. She served up a masterclass in colour blocking, opting to team a pair of bright crimson trousers with a rich, plum-hued blazer. To tie in with the look, Mary also donned a lace-trimmed white blouse emblazoned with a floral pattern in shades of deep purple and scarlet.



6/ 7 © Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria Crown Princess Victoria was all smiles as she attended a reception to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Nordic embassy complex. For the important occasion, the royal made a bold statement in a sophisticated burgundy skirt suit consisting of a boxy button-down jacket and a midi skirt. She ramped up the look with a matching pussybow blouse, a studded leather clutch and a pair of luxurious leather gloves.

