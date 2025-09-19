Zara Tindall's stylist just gave her verdict on Princess Kate's 'dramatic' new look

The Princess of Wales has been looking even more stylish than usual lately, if that's possible! The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis has been spending some time with President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, this week, and has worn a selection of truly incredible looks. On Thursday, Kate and the US First Lady hot-footed it to Frogmore Gardens to meet the Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields. Kate, who has been the joint president of the Scout Association since 2020, wore a chocolate brown A-line midi skirt with a belt to cinch her silhouette.

The royal also added a super autumnal cropped khaki jacket by ME + EM, alongside a knitted vest by a label, with a printed scarf around her neck. This formed a statement, on-trend pussy bow neckline, and cemented her new, highly seasonal (and chic) look. Shortly after Kate stepped out, Zara Tindall's stylist, Annie Miall, took to Instagram, showcasing a selection of pussybow blouses available right now, hailing them as a fashion must-have.

© Getty Images Kate stepped out with a pussybow neckline

"Love a neck-tie blouse," she penned. "Adds a bit of drama to a jeans and blouse look."

© @anniemiallstyling Annie revealed she loves the pussy bow blouse look

All about Zara Tindall's stylist

Annie Miall is an Australian stylist who is widely considered to have totally transformed Princess Anne's daughter Zara's wardrobe. Mike Tindall's wife's look has evolved over the years, and she wears a variety of stunning getups, dreamed up by Annie. Zara is regularly decked out in the finest of labels, selected by the talented professional, from UK-based labels Laura Green, Fairfax and Favor, and ME+EM, as well as royal favourites such as Emilia Wickstead and Zimmermann.

Annie also shares amazing fashion and styling tips on social media, and we always check them out because let's face it, if it's good enough for Zara, it's definitely good enough for us.

The talented professional made her own Instagram public back in 2020 and has been mesmerising royal fashion fans ever since with her outfit credits. Annie also works and puts together looks for Autumn Phillips, too.

© Getty Images Zara's stylish looks are put together by Annie Miall

Annie describes herself as a 'personal stylist' on her website, and also offers help with at-home wardrobe editing, alterations, returns, and event styling, stating: "We work to some very specific client requests, so we've learned to find what others can't."