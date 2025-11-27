Zara Tindall party hops in glittering mini dress that screams Christmas

Zara Tindall had a very busy Wednesday evening as the glamorous royal attended two swanky events. And due to her busy schedule, the royal opted to wear the same sleek mini dress to both occasions.

Zara, 44, was at both a cocktail party, hosted by fashion designer Rebecca Vallance, and the Tusk Conservation Awards, in which she joined her husband, Mike Tindall, and royal cousin, Prince William.

For both events, Zara looked sensational in a stylish black mini dress, that carried a line of silver buttons. She finished the look off with a pair of sky-high heels, smart tights, a shining golden ring and silver bracelets and earrings from Kiki McDonough.

For her makeup, Zara opted for a smokey eye and a pink lip, and as for her hair, the royal went for her signature blonde, straight-cut bob.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Zara started her night off at a cocktail party with Rebecca Vallance

At the cocktail party, Zara was pictured standing alongside the Australian fashion designer, who looked flawless in a silver floor-length dress.

For the Tusk Conservation Awards, Zara was seen arriving separately from her husband and carrying a golden clutch bag. At the event, she sat with Mike and was seen looking emotional during the awards ceremony.

© WireImage The royal wore the same outfit as she headed to the Tusk Conservation Awards

Zara's fashion highlights

The youngest child of Princess Anne has been having a busy week, and on Monday, she and Mike were guests at The Beauty Awards 2025.

For her glam appearance, Zara chose the 'Eva' dress by Rebecca Vallance, which featured cut-outs on the waist, which were accentuated with silver beads.

The beads also adorned the waistband in a wave shape for a sculptural look and were scattered around the crew neckline. For an added touch of glamour, Zara's dress featured puffed, capped sleeves.

For her accessories, the royal upped the ante with a glittery box clutch bag, and she finished off the look with a pair of black heels. Her beachy blonde hair was styled elegantly in an updo with romantic curls around her face, and the finishing touch came in the form of drop earrings.

© Getty Zara always looks so stylish

Zara's husband, Mike, looked suitably dapper at the event, wearing a blue suit jacket and a pair of grey trousers. The former rugby star also wore a white shirt and finished off his ensemble with a spotted handkerchief in his jacket pocket.