Princess Eugenie is spotted at Winter Wonderland - wearing a £3.4k 'old money' outfit

Princess Eugenie looked chic as can be last week, as she was pictured quietly walking around Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland attraction. The royal, who is King Charles' niece, wore a super classic look as she was seen checking out the Christmas markets at the London-based space.

Winter Wonderland famously takes place outdoors, so it was a good move that the royal wrapped up warm for her outing, as the UK is in the depths of cold weather right now.

Eugenie looked fabulous as she strolled round Winter Wonderland

The royal wore a timeless Max Mara coat The mother-of-two sported a Max Mara double-breasted coat, which costs £945, a pair of Penelope Chilvers boots, which come in at £345, and a sizzling new piece of arm candy - the Mark Cross 'Madeline 21' bag, which you can pick up for £2,200.

Eugenie carried this 'Madeline 21' bag by Mark Cross As a fashion editor who has been specialising in royal style for over eight years, although pretty pricey, I would say this look is totally appropriate for the festivities. It's warm, classic, doesn't attract too much attention and could be worn again and again in years to come, due to the timeless nature of the items Jack Brooksbank's wife selected. Many would categorise this outfit as a typical 'old money' aesthetic.



What is the old money fashion trend?

Eugenie's look personifies the 'old money' fashion aesthetic When you hear people refer to a look as having an 'old money' aesthetic, it often means an outfit that includes designer items that are expensive and well-tailored, hinting at established, wealthy families. Outfits that have this feel are often regarded as having understated elegance and are particularly well-made. They don't feature big logos or flashy colours - a neutral palette is where it's at if you want this look.

How to dress with the 'old money' look in mind

© TOT/GoffPhotos.com Eugenie's camel coat is an item she can rewear at any age As a fashion editor, I think it's important to remember you really don't need to spend thousands to create this look. You can find beautifully well-cut pieces on the high street, as long as you stick to these rules. Try and invest in high-quality, durable fabrics like cashmere, silk, fine wool, linen, and cotton, as these materials are made to last for years.