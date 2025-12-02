Princess Eugenie is spotted at Winter Wonderland - wearing a £3.4k 'old money' outfit

Eugenie carried this 'Madeline 21' bag by Mark Cross
As a fashion editor who has been specialising in royal style for over eight years, although pretty pricey, I would say this look is totally appropriate for the festivities. It's warm, classic, doesn't attract too much attention and could be worn again and again in years to come, due to the timeless nature of the items Jack Brooksbank's wife selected. Many would categorise this outfit as a typical 'old money' aesthetic.
What is the old money fashion trend?
Eugenie's look personifies the 'old money' fashion aesthetic
When you hear people refer to a look as having an 'old money' aesthetic, it often means an outfit that includes designer items that are expensive and well-tailored, hinting at established, wealthy families. Outfits that have this feel are often regarded as having understated elegance and are particularly well-made. They don't feature big logos or flashy colours - a neutral palette is where it's at if you want this look.
How to dress with the 'old money' look in mind
Eugenie's camel coat is an item she can rewear at any age
As a fashion editor, I think it's important to remember you really don't need to spend thousands to create this look. You can find beautifully well-cut pieces on the high street, as long as you stick to these rules. Try and invest in high-quality, durable fabrics like cashmere, silk, fine wool, linen, and cotton, as these materials are made to last for years.
The York sisters love tailored clothes which is a big part of this fashion trend
Tailoring is key - opt for well-fitted pieces that will make you look polished in a flash. Forget pastels or neons, you need to select a neutral colourway. The only way is navy, beige, cream, white, black, grey, and camel. Try to ignore on-trend items; we're talking absolutely no viral bag charms (like Labubus) or bold labels showing - swap for timeless accessories, pearls, gold jewellery, silk scarves, leather loafers, and a classic watch. You can find all these items at places like Marks & Spencer, Zara, H&M and Monsoon.