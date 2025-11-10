Hyde Park Winter Wonderland 2025: Opening times, ticket prices and my personal guide to visiting

The leaves have officially fallen and turned that delicious golden yellow and orange, Halloween has come and gone, meaning it's finally time to embrace the chilly, cold, dark evenings and welcome winter with a host of hot chocolates and Christmas fairy lights. Back for another magical year, Winter Wonderland will soon open its gates in Hyde Park and fill central London with that festive spirit. From mulled wine to candy canes, beer halls, fairground rides and crisp ice-skating, the festival has Christmas cheer in abundance. Here's all you need to know about this year's Winter Wonderland celebrations…

London’s largest Christmas festival is returning to Hyde Park in a matter of days and will light up the centre of the city for just under two months, over the Christmas period. With a dating roster of rollercoasters and fairground rides, there's guaranteed to be something to suit everyone's tastes. Boasting numerous dazzling light installations, the UK’s largest open-air ice rink and plenty of Alpine bars to grab winter warmers, this is a must-see event for all ages.

When does Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland open?

An unofficial symbol of the start of Christmas in the capital, the opening of Winter Wonderland is a highly anticipated event every year, with celebrities lining up for preview tickets and eager punters waiting to buy their tickets online. This year, the Hyde Park attraction will kick off on November 14 and will run until its closing on January 1 2026. The festivities will be ongoing for six weeks, sprinkling Christmas cheer over Londoners and visitors who have come to see what all the fuss is about.

© Getty Images The event features a plethora of bars for mulled wine and winter drinks

How much are tickets for Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland?

According to the event's website, guests can expect: "Cosy fire pit bars, breathtaking mythical ice kingdoms, white-knuckle rides, cutting edge live entertainment and London's coolest street food heroes", so how much will it put you out to experience the heart of London's Christmas festivities? Well, that very much depends on what you're looking for!

© SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett The event offers over 150 attractions and rides

Available to purchase online now, there are three main types of tickets for Winter Wonderland on offer. These include free off-peak entry, £5 for entry during standard times and £7.50 for entry during peak hours. If any of the major attractions, such as the ice bar, are on your list, you will need to be prepared to pay a little extra. Visitor access to Bar Ice and Magical Ice Kingdom costs £15.50-£18, tickets to Cirque Beserk’s show will cost you £12.50-£18, a ride on the glittering Giant Wheel is £8-£11, and a go on the ice rink is £11.50-£17.50.

What are the opening times for Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland?

Winter Wonderland has "over 150 rides and attractions for visitors of all ages to enjoy" and will be open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, except Christmas Day, with the last entry into the festivities at 9.30 pm. Guests should be careful to keep track of their time, as some ride queues may close up to an hour before the event closes, and queues are expected to be busy.

© Getty Images It is due to open its gates on November 14 until January 1 2026

What's new in 2025?

While each year is filled with magical Christmas spirit and tonnes of exciting rides and attractions, the festival's organisers have upped the ante in 2025 with a brand new offering. Visitors to Hyde Park can expect to be treated to a walk down Luminarie Lane, a never-been-done-before premium marketplace boasting its own light installation, as well as a cool, new Après-Ski-themed village soundtracked by DJs playing live.

If that wasn't enough newness for the year that's in it, the event's famous Ice Kingdom has also been given a makeover and a new theme. This year, the regal attraction will embody a glittering new ‘Mystical, Mythical, Fantasy World’.

HELLO!'s 5 insider hacks for your visit

As an avid fan of Winter Wonderland, I make it a priority to book tickets almost every year. From the food choices, to the ice-skating and plethora of rides, it really is the pinnacle of Christmas activities in London. My particular favourites include stopping by one of the Alpine bars for a steaming hot cup of mulled wine and taking a ride on the classic fairground staple, Wild Maus XXL. The ferris wheel is also a must for a view over central London. I recommend doing this in the evening time so that the lights are twinkling across the city.

In terms of arrivals, I would try to plan your visit around an evening mid-week to skip queues and large crowds. The earlier the better, so beat the December rush of tourists and head to Hyde Park in November for the best experience sans mobs of people. Leave your backpacks and large totes at home and keep your stuff in a small cross body bag so you can enjoy the rides and attractions stress free!