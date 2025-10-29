Princess Eugenie slips under the radar wearing an 'inconspicuous' outfit in Paris

Princess Eugenie is currently in Paris, having departed from the UK, amid scrutiny surrounding her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. The royal couple have relinquished their titles, the Duke and Duchess of York, and now there is controversy surrounding their living situation. This could be why the wife of Jack Brooksbank has headed to the French capital, perhaps to gain some distance and quietness. With that in mind, it came as no surprise that the 35-year-old was seen pictured with friends on a girls' trip.

Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin was photographed alongside two of her gal pals on the River Seine with the Eiffel Tower in the background. As a fashion editor who writes about royal fashion for a living, I have to say, her outfit is one of the most inconspicuous I've seen her sport. Although King Charles' niece does enjoy casual clothes, having been pictured in trainers and the occasional sweatshirt, most of her wardrobe features tailored items, and she often sports subtle touches of makeup.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie is on a girls' trip in Paris amid her father, Prince Andrew relinquishing his titles

© Photo: Getty Images Eugenie wore sunglasses in Paris In this picture, though, Eugenie can be seen makeup-free, rocking a pair of sunglasses and a simple denim top. It appears that she is also holding a trench coat. These items would make her easily blend into the background, worlds apart from her floral Erdem looks and opulent dress coats in jewel colours, for instance.

© Getty Beatrice was spotted wearing a Zara blazer in Saudi Arabia, rather like this black one Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, also decided to get out of the UK, too, heading to Saudi Arabia for an event. The Princess posed for a picture while attending the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, which was held at the swish Ritz Carlton Hotel. Fighting back with fashion, the redhead royal was pictured with fellow attendee Sunil Sharma, rocking a simple white top and a pretty, ultra-feminine polka dot pleated skirt. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wife wore one of her favourite, capsule wardrobe staples - her double-breasted, super-sleek white blazer by the world's most popular high street store, Zara.

Prince Andrew steps down

© Getty Images The Prince has relinquished his royal title It has been a difficult few weeks for the York sisters. Beatrice and Eugenie's low-profile appearances come amid weeks of scrutiny against their parents, for their association with deceased convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. The former royal couple officially relinquished their titles earlier this month. Andrew penned an announcement that came via a statement from Buckingham Palace. It read: "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first."

