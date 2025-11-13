Princess Eugenie channels her inner party girl in loudest skirt

Princess Eugenie has been keeping a relatively low profile after her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was officially stripped of his royal titles and honours on 3 November. However, on 12 November, she got back to the party girl aesthetic that put her style on the map in the early 2000s as she stepped out in London. The 35-year-old royal, whose mother is Sarah Ferguson, 66, made an appearance at a dinner hosted by Alessandra de Osma, Princess Christian of Hanover, for her fashion brand Philippa 1970, which she co-owns with Pablo Galán.

According to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, King Charles' niece was seen wearing Philippa1970's 'Alaia' skirt, which featured a bold geometric print with a cinched waistline and shin-skimming length. It was paired with a simple slim-fit black long-sleeved top, and she carried a black handbag. For her jewellery, Eugenie added a pop of personality with her mushroom-shaped earrings by Sophie Lis and a pendant necklace. Her hair was swept back away from her face, and her makeup look featured apricot-hued cheeks and a matching lip.

Also in attendance was Lady Marina Windsor, the granddaughter of the Duke and late Duchess of Kent, as well as jewellery designer Theodora Warre and shoe designer Jennifer Chamandi. It comes after, just hours after her father was stripped of his titles over his continued links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, she broke cover, stepping out for a casual stroll with her sister Princess Beatrice in Mayfair.

Princess Eugenie's best skirts

Having reported on royal style for two years at HELLO!, I know that Princess Eugenie is usually one for dresses, but when she wears a skirt, she makes a statement. Take a look at our top picks…

Tartan mini skirt © Getty Princess Eugenie has been a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust since 2016 On 26 February 2013, Eugenie opened a Teenage Cancer Trust specialist outpatient unit at University College Hospital. The royal, who has long worked with the charity supporting young people who have been diagnosed with cancer, and became an honorary patron in 2016, wore a tartan mini skirt with a frill detail and military-style buttons paired with over-the-knee boots and a white blouse.

At Ascot © PA Images via Getty Images Eugenie was seen in her white skirt as she caught up with King Charles at the racecourse Skirts are best suited to summer, as Eugenie proved on day four of Royal Ascot in June 2025. She paired the white A-line skirt with a beige crop top, Aquazurra bow-adorned heels, and an M2Malletier bag.

Peplum © Getty Princess Eugenie arrived for work at Christie's wearing a peplum mini skirt On 23 June 2010, Princess Eugenie, who studied History of Art at Newcastle University, arrived for work at Christie's auction house in London wearing a grey peplum check skirt teamed with a white T-shirt and patent heels.