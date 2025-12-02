Princess Kate's sequin Christmas dresses are surprisingly 'extra' for a royal

We all know that the Princess of Wales has a famously timeless wardrobe. The wife of Prince William wears classic items that are brimming with elegance, polished, and are the type of clothes that she will be wearing throughout her entire life, no matter what age.

The mother-of-three enjoys many wardrobe staples, including tailored coat dresses, structured blazers, and of course, the A-line midi dress. In fact, these wearable staples are so chic that we're pretty sure her only daughter, Princess Charlotte, will be wearing a variety of threads from her mother's wardrobe in years to come.

© Getty Kate goes 'all out' when she wears sequined dresses

© Photo: Getty Images The sequined look suits the royal immensely So you may be surprised to learn that the royal actually enjoys seriously sparkly items, in the form of sequin dresses. Admittedly, she doesn't wear them often, but when she does choose to go all glitterball on us, every single outfit is 'extra'. As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, it seems that Kate goes 'all out' when she wears these items, as it's such a break from her traditional, stylish attire we see her in daily.





Are sequins timeless?

© Getty Images Sequin dresses have been around for many years

It really does depend on how you look at the wonderful world of sequins. Some fashion critics may say they are, due to the fact that sequin dresses have been around for years. They were first introduced in Egyptian times, and were a prolific style during the roaring twenties and, of course, the 70s, during the disco era. And what's more, they have come back year after year, ever since. Dopamine dressing at its finest, if you ask me! But, it's important to remember that they are best saved for celebratory purposes, like parties and big birthdays, and don't tend to be worn in the cold, harsh light of day, like a white shirt or a blazer, for example.

Princess Kate's 'extra' sequin dresses

Kate looked stunning in this Needle & Thread dress in 2020 2020 Kate has worn this fabulous red Needle & Thread dress twice, and we think you'll agree, it's pretty special. She first wore the cherry-toned number in 2020 at the UK-Africa Investment Summit Reception at Buckingham Palace. The sparkling ruby red frock was covered in sequins and had long sleeves, a rounded neckline, and a swish ankle-length cut. Kate liked the 'Aurora Ballerina Gown' so much that she rewore it to her 'Together At Christmas' event two years later in 2022.



© Getty Kate looked dazzling in her gold 'Bond' dress by Jenny Packham 2021 Kate's most famous red carpet moment has to be in 2021. One for the history books, her Jenny Packham frock made her look like an actual Bond girl when she joined William at the London premiere of the James Bond film, No Time To Die. The then-Duchess of Cambridge teamed her embellished evening gown with gold Aquazzura pumps and statement floral earrings by O'nitaa. Talk about the Midas touch!

© Getty Images Kate wore this emerald green dress in 2021 2021 Kate often turns to Jenny Packham for occasionwear and did just that in 2021, when she headed to the Royal Variety Performance that year, rocking this showstopping emerald green gown. We can't get enough of those shoulder-pads! Kate first wore this style during the Royal Tour of Pakistan in 2019

