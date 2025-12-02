Princess Kate's sequin Christmas dresses are surprisingly 'extra' for a royal

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's sequin Christmas dresses are surprisingly 'extra' for a royal
The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has a secret penchant for sequin dresses…

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. © Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
We all know that the Princess of Wales has a famously timeless wardrobe. The wife of Prince William wears classic items that are brimming with elegance, polished, and are the type of clothes that she will be wearing throughout her entire life, no matter what age.

The mother-of-three enjoys many wardrobe staples, including tailored coat dresses, structured blazers, and of course, the A-line midi dress. In fact, these wearable staples are so chic that we're pretty sure her only daughter, Princess Charlotte, will be wearing a variety of threads from her mother's wardrobe in years to come.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the 10th Annual Absolute Return for Kids (ARK) Gala Dinner on behalf of the Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry, at Perks Field, Kensington Palace, in London, on June 9, 2011© Getty
Kate goes 'all out' when she wears sequined dresses
kate middleton sequinned dress© Photo: Getty Images

The sequined look suits the royal immensely

So you may be surprised to learn that the royal actually enjoys seriously sparkly items, in the form of sequin dresses. Admittedly, she doesn't wear them often, but when she does choose to go all glitterball on us, every single outfit is 'extra'. As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, it seems that Kate goes 'all out' when she wears these items, as it's such a break from her traditional, stylish attire we see her in daily.


Are sequins timeless?

Dressing for all those Christmas parties needn't be hard© Getty Images

Sequin dresses have been around for many years


It really does depend on how you look at the wonderful world of sequins. Some fashion critics may say they are, due to the fact that sequin dresses have been around for years. They were first introduced in Egyptian times, and were a prolific style during the roaring twenties and, of course, the 70s, during the disco era. And what's more, they have come back year after year, ever since. Dopamine dressing at its finest, if you ask me!

But, it's important to remember that they are best saved for celebratory purposes, like parties and big birthdays, and don't tend to be worn in the cold, harsh light of day, like a white shirt or a blazer, for example.

Princess Kate's 'extra' sequin dresses

kate needle and thread

Kate looked stunning in this Needle & Thread dress in 2020

2020

Kate has worn this fabulous red Needle & Thread dress twice, and we think you'll agree, it's pretty special. She first wore the cherry-toned number in 2020 at the UK-Africa Investment Summit Reception at Buckingham Palace. The sparkling ruby red frock was covered in sequins and had long sleeves, a rounded neckline, and a swish ankle-length cut. Kate liked the 'Aurora Ballerina Gown' so much that she rewore it to her 'Together At Christmas' event two years later in 2022.

Kate Middleton wearing gold Jenny Packham dress to the Bond premiere in 2021© Getty

Kate looked dazzling in her gold 'Bond' dress by Jenny Packham

2021

Kate's most famous red carpet moment has to be in 2021. One for the history books, her Jenny Packham frock made her look like an actual Bond girl when she joined William at the London premiere of the James Bond film, No Time To Die. The then-Duchess of Cambridge teamed her embellished evening gown with gold Aquazzura pumps and statement floral earrings by O'nitaa. Talk about the Midas touch!

The Princess of Wales stunned in an emerald green dress© Getty Images

Kate wore this emerald green dress in 2021

2021

Kate often turns to Jenny Packham for occasionwear and did just that in 2021, when she headed to the Royal Variety Performance that year, rocking this showstopping emerald green gown. We can't get enough of those shoulder-pads! Kate first wore this style during the Royal Tour of Pakistan in 2019

princess kate in jenny packham dress © Getty Images

Kate rewore the dress in 2023 at Buckingham Palace

Princess Kate loved that Jenny Packham dress so much from 2021 that she decided to wear it in a different colour two years later! Kate and William went to Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan in 2023, and for the evening reception, she wowed fans in a stunning sequin pink gown by Jenny Packham.

 The dress boasted a silhouette-skimming bodice adorned with glittering sequins, elegant long sleeves and a fluid train that swished as she moved, pairing her head-turning garment with the Lover's Knot tiara.

