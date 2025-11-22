Queen Letizia channels 'vitality' in Barbie pink midi dress straight off the runway

Queen Letizia of Spain has shown a strong affinity for Barbie pink outfits recently, after bringing out a scarf in the bright pastel tone during her state visit to China and for the UNICEF Spain 2025 Awards Ceremony at the beginning of October.

Given that she's easily one of the most fashion-forward European royals on the scene, thanks to her penchant for trying out left-field asymmetrical silhouettes and bold colours, it's no surprise to watch the Spanish Queen try out the striking colour again.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia and the family pose during the reception held after the imposition of the Golden Fleece

On Friday, 21 November, the Spanish royal family attended the imposition of the Golden Fleece (Toison de Oro) at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

For the ceremony, three generations of the family gathered: Queen Sofia, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and Crown Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

The Order of the Golden Fleece is one of the oldest and most prestigious orders of chivalry across the continent, and the highest distinction awarded by the King of Spain, and the ceremony is a formal, splendid affair.

For such an occasion, it was vital for Queen Letizia to look glamorous without stealing the spotlight. As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I keep a keen eye on contemporary royal style, and I think the 53-year-old nailed the balance perfectly.

Queen Letizia's Barbie pink ensemble

As identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily, the Spanish Queen opted for a full Barbie pink look from Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera that she wore during a state visit to Italy last year, which featured a jacket with strikingly structured and slightly puffed shoulders, and a figure-hugging midi skirt.

Both pieces featured on the runway for the designer's Fall/Winter 2024 show, as part of look 55, though Queen Letizia chose to style the jacket slightly differently, opting to fasten it rather than going for the open look that the catwalk model had.

© Europa Press via Getty Images King Felipe and Queen Letizia arriving at the ceremony

Carolina Herrera, now under the creative direction of American fashion designer Wes Gordon, is a house known for its sophisticated tailoring and vibrant colours, two aspects of fashion that Queen Letizia just can't resist.

To round off her ensemble, she brought out a matching bag and pink patent leather pumps from Magrit, as well as rose gold and diamond earrings from ethical Spanish brand Gold&Roses.

Why Queen Letizia's colour choice matters

Luxury stylist Oriona Robb, who has over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, notes that pink bears multiple meanings within the current cultural climate, including being aligned with and "youth and change – especially in contexts where the monarchy is balancing tradition and relevance".

© Getty Images Queen Sofia, Princess Sofia, Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, King Felipe VI of Spain and prime minister Pedro Sanchez

She also notes that "the colour may underscore compassion, vitality, softness alongside surface", which is perfect for an occasion celebrating a traditional, prestigious order of chivalry but at the same time ensuring that the public-facing figures of the monarchy still appear to be modern.

Queen Letizia's style

The Queen of Spain has become one of the most iconic figures of contemporary European royal style, as she brings out both the most elegant designer looks and accessible high-street outfits at the same time.

She is also a champion of sustainable fashion through her choice of ethical brands, where possible, and consistent repeating of outfits, such as the Carolina Herrera ensemble from this week.

Moreover, she has developed a reputation for championing Spanish brands of all kinds, such as MANGO, Massimo Dutti and Gold&Roses.