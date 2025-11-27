Queen Letizia dazzles in rarely-seen 'delicate' tiara – and highest heels of 2025

Queen Letizia of Spain is best known for being one of the more fashion-forward European royals, but that doesn't mean can't bring out the classical royal glamour when she needs to.

For a state banquet held in honour of the German state visit to Spain on Wednesday, 26 November, the 53-year-old was the image of traditional regal elegance, which was absolutely vital for such a significant diplomatic event.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain attends a dinner gala at the Royal Palace on November 26, 2025 in Madrid, Spain

As identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, Queen Letizia wore a bespoke black floor-length dress from her go-to designer Carolina Herrera.

The magnificent piece featured a square neckline, sparkling details on the rounded, pouffed shoulders, and a sleek silhouette which cinched towards the waist and draped elegantly to the ground.

Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, is a fan of Queen Letizia's look, telling HELLO!: "This bespoke Carolina Herrera gown is a beautiful example of how she uses minimalism to make a maximum impact.

"The clean, architectural neckline and dark black fabric give the silhouette a sculptural precision that Herrera is known for. It’s a blend of femininity and quiet drama," she continued.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain with King Felipe VI of Spain attend a dinner gala at the Royal Palace on November 26, 2025 in Madrid, Spain

To accessorise, the Queen of Spain brought out a brand new pair of patent leather platform sandals from a collaborative line between Martinelli and Redondo, which Oriona believes gave the overall look a "modern lift that feels powerful".

Queen Letizia's tiara moment

Though Queen Letizia has been wearing the heritage Cartier loop tiara to recent state banquets, she brought out a different dazzling number for this occasion.

This tiara, also by Cartier, has a fascinating royal history, as it once belonged to Queen Victoria Eugenie of Spain, and was designed for her in the 1920s, inspired by the Art Deco style.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia at a dinner gala at the Royal Palace on November 26, 2025 in Madrid, Spain

Queen Letizia hasn't worn the tiara in more than seven years, making it quite the rarely-seen royal gem, as she last donned it during the official Portuguese visit to Spain back in April 2018.

Trang Do, a bespoke jewellery expert with over eight years' experience and founder of luxury jeweller Kimjoux, commented on the beautiful tiara, calling it a "masterclass in restrained regal glamour".

© Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain last wore the Cartier tiara at a dinner gala in April 2018

"Its open design purposely allows the diamonds to catch light softly rather than overwhelm," she told HELLO!, "while the central pearls add a note of timeless sophistication that feels deeply rooted in royal tradition."

The luxury jewellery expert highlighted the tiara's "delicate structure", which "elevates the look" without competing with the gown. "This is one of those pieces that quietly signals heritage and continuity, making it a perfect choice for a state banquet where symbolism carries as much weight as style."