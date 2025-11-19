Queen Letizia's subtle message of 'strength and stamina' in shimmering sequin skirt

After turning her state visit to China into a playground for her sartorial experimentation, such as her Barbie pink scarf, Queen Letizia of Spain has returned to her homeland – but the fashion games have not stopped.

Attending the XLII 'Francisco Cerecedo' Journalism Awards at Hotel Ritz on Tuesday, 18 November, the Spanish royal looked absolutely stunning, in the most shimmering burgundy ensemble.

© WireImage Queen Letizia of Spain at the XLII 'Francisco Cerecedo' Journalism Awards at Hotel Ritz on November 18, 2025 in Madrid, Spain

Royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, who boasts over 40,000 followers and identifies outfits from European royals every day, identified the pieces as a cashmere sweater from Falconeri and a sequin skirt from Massimo Dutti.

The pieces are in a very similar shade, but the contrasting textures really allow the sequins to take centre stage. As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I write about Queen Letizia's style very often, and I think this is one of the most striking statement pieces she's worn in a long time.

For an event such as an awards ceremony, especially in her former industry, as Queen Letizia was once a journalist, it is vital for her to appear elegant but bold, taking the spotlight without coming off as distant or 'untouchable'.

To accessorise, she opted for a matching burgundy clutch and pumps from Magrit, and two sets of jewellery from Portuguese brand Parfois: a set of small hoop earrings and a chain necklace, which only cost €19.99 (£17.69) apiece.

What do the experts think?

Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, commented on the look, saying: "Queen Letizia's outfit is a brilliant study in tonal dressing brought to life through texture and modern metallics.

"The deep burgundy palette feels rich and considered, but it's the interplay between the ultrafine cashmere and the high-shine sequin skirt that gives the look its real sophistication," she added.

© Europa Press via Getty Images Queen Letizia at the Ritz Hotel to preside over the award ceremony of the 'Francisco Cerecedo' Journalism Prize, on November 18, 2025, in Madrid, Spain

Angela continued: "The sequins catch the light in a way that elongates the silhouette while keeping the ensemble firmly evening-appropriate." She concluded by calling the necklace the "perfect counterbalance," noting that it's "contemporary and intentionally bold."

Queen Letizia's burgundy look has a deeper meaning

HELLO! also spoke to Jules Standish, a colour analysis expert with 20 years of experience, who commented on why burgundy felt like a perfect choice of colour for the Spanish Queen.

The colour expert said: "With Burgundy being THE colour of the season, Queen Letizia of Spain is leading the way in the fashion stakes showing us all how to wear it well and full of confidence.

"Queen Letizia looks stunning in this deep, intense and rich shade of red," she continued, "which naturally highlights her regal stance and how she elegantly handles her royal role and responsibilities in a serious yet spirited way without shouting about her appearance."

© Getty Images King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the XLII "Francisco Cerecedo" Journalism Awards at the Ritz Hotel on November 18, 2025 in Madrid, Spain

On why wearing it to a public event was so significant, Jules noted that it would "help to provide her with strength and stamina whilst being energised, and keeping up spirits of those around her."

She concluded that Queen Letizia chose a "sophisticated and elegant colour, which communicates leadership and authority in a refined and stylish way".

Queen Letizia's style

The 53-year-old has become a beacon of inspiration in the world of contemporary royal style, due to her tendency towards accessible high-street looks and sustainable fashion, where possible.

Queen Letizia is a prolific outfit recycler and proves that there are infinite ways to style old pieces in new ways for a fresh look.