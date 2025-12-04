Queen Camilla radiates 'enduring sparkle' in late Queen's £8.5m wedding tiara

It isn’t a state banquet with a tiara or three on full display - but there was something extra special about the one Queen Camilla chose to top off her beautiful outfit with last night. She was in attendance, along with the rest of the royal family, for the glittering event held on Wednesday evening at Windsor Castle in honour of the German president.

King Charles’ wife exuded elegance in a teal blue gown with an intricate floral design by Fiona Clare. Alongside the traditional red sash and ribbon brooch - denoting the Royal Family Order of King Charles III - she opted for two stunning items to finish off her ensemble.

Camilla, 78, wore the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara on her head, which was designed by royal jeweller Garrard and is estimated to be worth £8,500,000 ($10,000,000). The breathtaking accessory previously belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in 2022, and who stepped out in the piece on numerous grand occasions.

© Getty Images The banquet at Windsor Castle was held in honour of the German president

It was originally gifted to Princess Mary of Teck - the daughter of one of Queen Victoria’s cousins - on her wedding day to King George V in 1893, and was made of diamonds set in silver and gold, topped by fourteen pearls. In 1914, the then-Queen Consort asked Garrard to remove the pearls from the top of the tiara and replace them with 13 brilliant diamonds.

Maxwell Stone from Seven Stone explained: "Donned by Queen Camilla in recent years, its estimated worth stands at a majestic £8,500,000 ($10,000,000) – a testament to its historical significance and enduring sparkle."

The tiara has particular significance to the royal family today, since it was passed down as a wedding present once more to Queen Elizabeth upon her marriage to Prince Phillip in 1947 by a committee representing the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland. She notably wore it for her first official royal portrait as monarch in 1952, and it was also the piece worn in the iconic images printed on UK banknotes and coins during her reign.

However, the tiara wasn’t the only item from the royal family vault that Camilla wore to yesterday’s banquet, which was thrown in honour of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. She slipped onto her wrist the Queen Mother's Cartier Bracelet Bandeau, a stack of bracelets set with baguette rubies, emeralds and sapphires, which were gifted by her husband, the future King George VI, for birthdays and Christmases between 1923 and 1925.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Earlier in the day, she joined King Charles for the ceremonial welcome

Camilla also sampled another prized piece of jewellery from the royal collection. She wore an emerald and diamond necklace around her neck that had also been previously taken on outings by Queen Elizabeth - including, notably, what would come to be her final appearance in a tiara in 2019.

Earlier in the day, Camilla was among the senior royals to greet the German leader and his wife, First Lady Elke Büdenbender, at Heathrow Airport. For her daytime appearance, she chose a sapphire blue silk dress and matching cashmere coat by Anna Valentine, accessorising with a Philip Treacy feather hat and Queen Victoria's sapphire and diamond brooch.