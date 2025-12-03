The moment Princess Kate proved her affection for Queen Camilla with a kiss - see photos

In amongst the pomp and pageantry at the State visit, you might have missed the sweet moment between Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla. They were among the senior royals present during a ceremonial welcome for the German Federal President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, First Lady Elke Büdenbender.

The Princess of Wales kissed the monarch’s wife on the cheek as they embraced outside Windsor Castle, and she also dipped into an elegant curtsey. They both watched, alongside King Charles and Prince William, in the quadrangle as a Guard Honour gave a royal salute and a regimental band played the German and British national anthems.

Kate, 43, was the epitome of elegance in a indigo blue coat dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, who also designed her wedding dress. She swapped her usual bouncy curls for a sleek style, and finished off her ensemble with a navy blue hat and a pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana.

© WireImage The Princess of Wales and King Charles' wife embraced at Windsor Castle

Her outfit complemented that worn by Camilla, 78, who chose a sapphire blue silk dress and matching cashmere coat by Anna Valentine. She accessorised with a Philip Treacy feather hat and Queen Victoria's sapphire and diamond brooch.

Earlier on, the crowds lined the streets of Windsor in Berkshire as the King led a carriage procession in the Irish State Coach, sitting beside the German president. Meanwhile, Camilla travelled in the Australian State Coach with the first lady. After the military parade, the royals hosted a lunch inside the castle.

© dpa/picture alliance via Getty I The royal family put on a display for the German State visit

The German state visit, the first in 27 years, is scheduled to last for three days - with a state banquet due to take place in St George’s Hall. While in Windsor, the German president is due to lay flowers at the tomb of the late Queen Elizabeth II in St George's Chapel.

In 2023, the King - who is known to speak German well - visited the country in 2023 on his first foreign trip after ascending the throne. It was there that he became the first British monarch to address German politicians during a session of the Bundestag in Berlin.