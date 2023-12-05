Queen Camilla is so captivating in late Queen's most iconic tiara

Queen Camilla has upped her style game once again.

The royal arrived at Buckingham Palace this evening for the annual Diplomatic Reception and she looked so elegant as she wore one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's signature tiaras for a second time.

Camilla was seen wearing a cream embroidered evening gown by couture designer Fiona Claire and matching gloves.

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at the royal pavilion to welcome South Korea's President and his wife

Her hair and makeup were in her signature style. The Queen wore shimmering eye makeup with a natural rosy lip. Her hair was worn in her classic shoulder-length blowdry.

The star of the show was Camilla's glittering headpiece - the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara.

© Getty The King and Queen with William and Kate at Diplomatic reception

The tiara, worn by the late Queen in her accession photographs, was a wedding gift from her grandmother, Queen Mary, when Princess Elizabeth married the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.

The incredibly special piece dates back to 1893 when it was gifted to the Duchess of York, later Queen Mary.

The Royal Collection Trust's website says the tiara was "purchased with money raised by a committee chaired by Lady Eva Greville, who became one of Queen Mary’s ladies-in-waiting".

Camilla wore the jewels for the first time in October when she and Charles attended a white-tie reception for their first official visit to the City of London.

© Getty Queen Camilla wore the tiara for the first time in October

She also sported the late Queen's diamond bracelet and the late Queen Mother's diamond brooch.

© Getty The King and Queen mingling with guests

The Diplomatic Reception, which takes place annually, sees the King and Queen and other members of the royal family welcome over 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace.

Princess Kate and Prince William were also in attendance. Just hours after visiting a new Children’s Day Surgery Unit in London, the Princess of Wales stunned in the Lover's Knot tiara and a shimmering pink Jenny Packham gown.

© Alamy Kate wore the Lover's Knot tiara

Camilla is no stranger to an incredible tiara moment. The King's wife looked spellbinding in the late Queen's ruby tiara for a banquet at Buckingham Palace held during the South Korean state visit in November.

The tiara was crafted in 1973 by Garrard, using gemstones from the Nizam of Hyderabad tiara (originally a wedding gift from the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad), and rubies gifted to the late Queen from the people of Burma.

© Getty Camilla wore the late Queen's Burmese Ruby tiara at the South Korean state banquet

Her Royal Highness also wore the coordinating ruby and diamond necklace and similar earrings from her own personal collection that were previously owned by the late Queen.

DISCOVER: King Charles puts on a brave face as he attends church at Sandringham

The Queen stepped out at the end of last week at The Rifles biennial ceremony at the Guildhall in the City of London wearing an elegant blue patterned velvet gown by Fiona Clare.