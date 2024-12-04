Queen Camilla drips in late Queen's unearthed diamond tiara seen for first time a decade

As King Charles hosted a glittering banquet at Buckingham Palace in honour of the Emir of Qatar's state visit, his wife Queen Camilla made her first public appearance in weeks due to suffering with pneumonia.

Despite her recent illness, the Queen made a spellbinding return to the spotlight on Tuesday evening. Dressed in a romantic red velvet gown by Fiona Clare, the royal's beauty was a spectacle in the festive scarlet dress, which featured elegant flared sleeves, a drop waistline and a sophisticated V-neckline.

© Alamy The King and Queen welcomed the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher

It's not the first time the wife of King Charles has worn the head-turning gown, having donned the beautiful dress to a white tie event last year to mark the president of South Korea's official visit to the UK.

© Alamy Queen Camilla dazzled in a romantic ruby-hued dress

Rubies were the jewel of choice the first time Camilla wore the rich, ruby-hued gown, but for Tuesday evening's occasion, she switched up her look with the late Queen Elizabeth II's rarely seen jewels.

A new tiara moment for Queen Camilla

Marking a royal first, Camilla beguiled in Queen Alexandra's Diamond Kokoshnik tiara, which hasn't been seen in the public eye for nearly a decade.

© Alamy Queen Camilla looked spellbinding in Diamond Kokoshnik tiara

The breathtaking diadem, which can also be worn as a necklace, was commissioned by Garrard - the first official Crown Jeweller and beloved creator of jewellery for the royal family.

The extremely rare tiara was a 25th wedding anniversary gift to Queen Alexandra in 1888 from the 'Ladies of Society' (365 peeresses of the United Kingdom). It was passed down to her daughter-in-law Queen Mary, who then passed it down to the late Queen Elizabeth II. It's been almost a decade since it came out of the royal vault, having last been worn in 2015 for a Mexican state banquet.

© Tim Graham Queen Elizabeth II at a State Banquet wearing the Kokoshnick tiara and Queen Victoria's collet necklace and earrings in 1981

Dripping in diamonds, the Queen added a pair of sparkling diamond earrings from her private collection and her diamond necklace also belonged to Elizabeth II.

She also wore a ruby and diamond bracelet and the family orders of both the late Queen and King Charles III – miniature portraits of the monarchs on ribbons.