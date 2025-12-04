The real reason Princess Kate wore a blue Alexander McQueen coat during state visit

You may have noticed that blue has been a popular shade for the royals during the German state visit. Kate Middleton, in particular, stepped out in a series of outfits inspired by the colour palette as she helped host President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife First Lady Elke Büdenbender.

Kate, 43, wore a smart Alexander McQueen coat in a striking azure shade for the ceremonial welcome held at Windsor Castle. She paired the chic outwear with a navy blue hat and heeled boots, and also finished off her look with a pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings once belonging to Princess Diana.

Later on Wednesday, the royal mum-of-three had cast off her coat to reveal a dark navy blue belted Burberry dress which she paired with pearls to view exhibits from the Royal Collection relating to Germany in the Green Drawing Room. Then, in the evening, she stepped out in a glittering periwinkle Jenny Packham gown for the grand banquet in St George's Hall.

Kate wasn’t the only one to embrace blue for the grand occasion. Prince William opted for a patterned blue tie to greet the special guests, while Queen Camilla wore a royal blue coat dress and matching hat at the same event in the castle’s quadrangle, and swapped into an intricate teal gown for the evening.

© UK Press via Getty Images The princess' blue Alexander McQueen coat contained hidden symbolism

However, the frequent appearance of blue hues was no sartorial accident. In fact, it was a nod to Germany - in the same way as the royals will often make reference to a country’s flag or fashion designers during other state visits or official tours.

“Blue wasn’t just a style choice for the royal state visit to Germany - it was a diplomatic strategy,” explains royal fashion expert and style coach Shauna Colaci. “In Germany, blue carries cultural weight - it features prominently in regional coats of arms - notably Bavaria - and is often associated with tradition, pride and national unity.”

What's more, Colaci explains: “In colour psychology, blue symbolises trust, loyalty, and calm authority. It’s the colour of diplomacy - quietly powerful, universally flattering, and emotionally steadying. Perfect for a royal visit where every outfit is a message.”

© Getty Images Kate wore a glittering Jenny Packham gown at the state banquet

© Corbis via Getty Images The Queen wore a lavender blue ensemble at the last German state visit in 1998

The colour has likewise long been important when it comes to art - given its high cost as a pigment that mean it has strong links to royalty - and Kate has a degree in Art History from St Andrews University. What’s more, a certain hue - Prussian blue - was created in Germany by Swiss paint maker Johann Jacob Diesbach during the eighteenth century.

Kate’s first outfit from the state visit - her aforementioned Alexander McQueen coat ensemble - is also likely to be a subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth. The late monarch welcomed then-German leader Roman Herzog in a strikingly similar look - a lavender blue ensemble - during the last German state visit 27 years ago in 1998.