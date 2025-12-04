Queen Rania, 55, dazzles in 'cool-girl' heeled boots and sparkling coatdress

Every time Queen Rania of Jordan steps out for a royal engagement, whether it's for a more casual daytime visit or for a lavish occasion, she ensures that she captures modern regal elegance at its finest.

The 55-year-old's immense wardrobe filled with statement designer pieces is one of the most enviable across all the royals' style, and her outfit from her visit to the Mar Mansour Charitable Society, which focuses on supporting vulnerable children with education and accommodation, on Wednesday, 3 December is a masterclass in respectful, understated dressing that still has a chic air about it.

For such an occasion, it was vital for her to appear as approachable and down-to-earth, but still aptly position herself as a regal, leaderly figure.

As a writer covering royal fashion every day on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I've kept track of the Jordanian Queen's looks all year, and this is by far one of her best casual looks.

Queen Rania's fashion-forward coatdress

In an outfit identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, she opted for a long-sleeved top from designer Rabanne in a soft brown colour, that was embellished with crystals for a sparkle to pop against its muted hue.

Meanwhile, she layered a sleeveless coatdress from Sacai, a luxury Japanese fashion brand known for their innovative style. The house deconstructs classic silhouettes and styles, rebuilding them into more fashion-forward pieces, such as this vest-dress hybrid, going for a modern but highly wearable aesthetic that slots perfectly into Queen Rania's elevated style.

Queen Rania's left-field piece also featured a belted waist, cinching in to create a silhouette more closely resembling a fit-and-flare – though it's a classically elegant fit, the trim around the sleeves and pockets add a work-wear like detail that makes the outfit a little more casual.

Queen Rania's 'cool-girl' accessories

To accessorise, she brought out a beautiful pair of heeled boots from French designer Jacquemus, known for teetering on the edge between welcoming and fashion-forward, the choice of A-listers ranging from Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny to Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce.

Clare Pennington, editor of HELLO! Fashion, points out that the brand is "known for their playful proportions and clean lines," calling Jacquemus' clothes the "top of every cool-girl's wishlist".

And, certainly, it wouldn't be a stretch to call Queen Rania the 'cool-girl' of contemporary royal style – when it comes to being modern, modest and the most elegant person in the room, no one does it better.