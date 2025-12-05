Princess Kate is the queen of Christmas in fur stole and diamonds at 2025 carol concert

On Friday, 5th December, the Princess of Wales looked beyond beautiful as she stepped out to host her annual Christmas carol concert, which was held at Westminster Abbey, London. The iconic event, which symbolises the season to so many, is a special part of Kate's calendar and she arrived looking dashing in a sleek green coat with her adoring family - husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate, 43, looked sensational! She chose to wear an almost full-length coat, designed by, arguably, her favourite fashion designer, Cathrine Walker, which she amped up with a fur stole by Troy London. The royal also added diamond, shoulder-grazing drop earrings. It appeared that Kate also chose to rock a tartan skirt underneath, truly hitting many festive fashion trends in one swipe.

© Getty Images Kate looked so festive in her green coat

© Getty Images Kate looked glorious in her festive green coat by Catherine Walker, topped with a Troy London fur stole

The royal wore her sumptuous hair in her trademark, lightly curled style, and natural yet glowing makeup highlighted her pretty features. The princess looked in great spirits as she arrived - and sent onlookers into a total frenzy.

Kate's recycled look

The brunette royal last wore this look back in December 2020, when she was known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Kate and William arrived at Windsor Castle, where they thanked local volunteers and key workers for the work they did during the coronavirus pandemic. It's great to see Kate bringing out the festive number once again - there's just something about forest green in December, dont you think?

© Getty Kate last wore the coat in 2020 at Windsor Castle

All about Kate's concert

This year will feature poignant readings linked to the theme of love, compassion and connection, with the Prince of Wales, Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Babatunde Aléshé and Joe Locke billed to speak at the festive soiree. There will also be performances from the likes of Dan Smith, Griff, Katie Melua and Cornish folk music group, Fisherman's Friends.

© Getty Images Joe Locke, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Kate Winslet attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Rochelle Humes and her family were also in attendance

The service will also pay a special tribute to the late Duchess of Kent, who passed away at the age of 92 on 4 September 2025. During her life, the late royal was involved in music education, and in 2004, she co-founded Future Talent to help musically children from disadvantaged backgrounds.