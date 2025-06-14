Princess Kate wows at Trooping the Colour 2025 in edgy blue outfit by Catherine Walker

The Princess of Wales looked incredible on Saturday at Trooping the Colour 2025 . It's one of the biggest royal events of the year. Thousands of royal fans excitedly line London's streets to watch it. It's also televised, broadcast to millions.

The event has marked the monarch's official birthday for over 260 years. Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians take part in the display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The parade travels from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, and closes with a Royal Air Force fly-past.

Kate was joined by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in a carriage for the traditional procession.

Kate looked radiant alongside her children

We adore her look, which consisted of a beautiful, sky blue coat dress by Catherine Walker.

Members of The Royal Family attend Trooping The Colour at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 14th June 2025.

Known as the 'Bria', the website describes the style as a 'deep aquamarine wool coatdress with ivory contrast lapels and cuffs.'

Kate wore this stunning blue coat dress by Catherine Walker

The Princess wore her hair in a sophisticated updo, which was finished with a complementing floral hat.

Kate's outfit stole the show

Immaculate makeup highlighted her pretty features.

Kate's Trooping the Colour outfit 2024

2024 was a big Trooping the Colour moment for Kate - it was her first public appearance amidst her courageous battle with cancer.

Kate dazzled in her Jenny Packham dress during Trooping the Colour 2024

Kate wore a glorious white ensemble by Jenny Packham, which was adorned with a striped navy and white ribbon detail.

Kate attends Trooping the Colour 2024 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

She completed her sophisticated look with a Philip Treacy hat, featuring a wide brim and distinctive design. Accessorising to perfection, she added Cassandra Goad’s pearl earrings, a Mulberry 'Bayswater' Black Suede Clutch, and Jimmy Choo’s 'Romy 85' Optic White Leather Pumps. The finishing touch was the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch, as the Princess is the Guards' honorary colonel.

It turns out that Kate's dress was not a new design from the British label, but in fact, she reworked the frock to create an entirely new garment.

Kate wore the same dress in 2023

She first wore the dress back in May 2023 when she met well-wishers during a walkabout on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles. To update the look for the King’s birthday parade this year, she upcycled it by pairing it with a different belt and an added bow at the collar, making it nearly unrecognisable.