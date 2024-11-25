Princess Kate's forgotten red tartan skirt has Christmas Day written all over it

Christmas is coming and we are so excited! One of the things we love to invest in (aside from presents and all the food of course,) is a fabulous Christmas Day outfit. We've been looking through the archives and we have to say, the Princess of Wales wore THE most festive skirt back in 2018, and it's going to be our inspiration for festive dressing 2024.

Kate looked incredible alongside her husband, Prince William, when she hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace.

© Getty Kate wearing her beautiful Emila Wickstead skirt in 2018

The YuleTide bash was for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus.

Dressing for the occasion, Kate rocked a festive red checked skirt by one of her favourite designers, Emila Wickstead. She teamed the tartan number with a sleek black cashmere cardigan by Brora.

WATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

The skirt cost around £1450 at the time and was known as the 'Pris'. It was cut in an A-line silhouette with sharp knife pleats throughout, and came with a lovely cinched waist belt.

© Getty Kate wore the skirt again, under her red coat, in 2020

Kate liked the skirt so much she rewore it two years later. In 2020, the princess and her husband stepped out during the royal train tour of the UK and the royal recycled the fancy number once again. This time though, she added a black roll-neck jumper, heeled Ralph Lauren boots and her Alexander McQueen bold red coat. Perfection!

Get the look

We've found a super similar style that is giving Kate at Christmas, from Lily Silk. The brand's 'Ruffled Georgette Wrap Skirt' has a hugely similar cut and would look wonderful styled with a knitted jumper or white shirt on Christmas Day.

This wrap skirt is very like Kate's

Smock London's 'Sullivan' skirt is a great option too; it's made of a striking royal tartan style in crimson and white. We love the fact that the skirt features a deep hand-smocked waistband, which is gently elasticated on the inside, meaning you can eat all your Christmas dinner, and seconds, and no-one will ever know!

This tartan skirt by Smock London is so festive

Tartan and plaid are ideal prints for Christmas as they make a gentle nod to the season and are great style alternatives if you don't fancy wearing sequins.