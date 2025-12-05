Princess Kate forced to make last-minute change to carol service – details

The Princess of Wales has been forced to make an alteration to her annual carol concert after it was confirmed that Hannah Waddingham had been forced to drop out of performing.

The Ted Lasso star had been scheduled for a performance, alongside the likes of Dan Smith, Griff, Katie Melua and Cornish folk music group, Fisherman's Friends. However, hours before the service, it was confirmed that the actress had dropped out. HELLO! understands the decision was made after Hannah's singing voice became compromised.

It's further understood that her voice became compromised due to her work schedule and although Hannah won't be performing at the event, she will still be attending as a guest.

Hannah will be replaced by singer-songwriter Zak Abel, who will be performing a version of the classic Christmas carol, Silent Night.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur Hannah has had to drop out of performing at the event

Kate's carol concert

The royal has been hosting an annual carol concert in the run-up to Christmas since 2021. The festive gathering is recorded at Westminster Abbey before being broadcast by ITV on Christmas Eve.

This year will feature poignant readings linked to the theme of love, compassion and connection, with the Prince of Wales, Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Babatunde Aléshé and Joe Locke billed to speak at the festive soiree.

Alongside the aforementioned musical performances, guests will also enjoy a special performance by young performers from Platinum Performing Arts, an organisation based in the heart of the community in Edmonton, North London.

It's expected that the Princess of Wales will be supported by her husband and other members of the royal family. Kate is also usually joined by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. George and Charlotte made their debut at the service in 2022, with Louis joining his siblings the following year.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala The Wales children usually attend the service

This year's service will also pay a special tribute to the late Duchess of Kent, who passed away at the age of 92 on 4 September 2025. During her life, the late royal was involved in music education, and in 2004, she co-founded Future Talent to help musically children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with music by eight young performers aged between 13 and 18 who have benefitted from the charity's work. They will be performing as a brass ensemble specially brought together for the event.

© Getty Images There will be a special tribute to the late Duchess of Kent

Guests will also be able to add their own named loop onto a paper chain on the 'Connection Tree,' supported by Hobbycraft, tying in with this year's theme of togetherness and the importance of moments of connection with one another.