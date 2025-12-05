Duchess Sophie just recycled 'hip-hugging' Alaia dress she first wore in her 50s

Azzedine Alaia and Naomi Campbell in 2008

I can totally see why Sophie would invest in a dress by Alaia. The label was fronted by high-end designer Azzedine Alaïa, who was known for creating mostly bodycon dresses, which were specifically made to hug the figure. In fact, he introduced the world to the bandage dress, long before Hervé Léger re-coined the look in the 90s.

The designer also had a foray of supermodels wearing his threads, including Naomi Campbell. But for me, my favourite memory of the brand is when Alicia Silverstone played Cher in Clueless. The character was robbed at gunpoint in the famous film, and refuses to get on the floor as she is wearing an Alaia dress she doesnt want to get ruined. Epic!