Duchess Sophie embraces 'winter minimalism' with £200 sculpted jumper dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh is a fan of a bright, printed dress in the summer, but it seems her winter wardrobe for 2025 is all about quiet luxury. Duchess Sophie, 60, was seen officially opening The Lighthouse Guildford, a new community hub in Surrey, which hosts a range of creative projects to support, encourage and empower those in need. The royal was seen cooing over babies while meeting parents supported by the project and wrapped Christmas gifts.

The wife of Prince Edward opted for a sculpted jumper dress, the 'Fallon' style by Reiss, as identified by Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, in a subtle oatmeal hue. The figure-skimming number, which retails for £198, featured a rolled neckline and long sleeves, while the skirt skimmed the shins.

A perfect winter look © Getty Sophie visited The Lighthouse Guildford to officially open the new community hub The stylish piece of wool-blend knitwear was teamed with a gorgeous coat for her arrival. The 'Hunter' style by Suzannah London featured a belted waistline for a cinched silhouette and a sharp collar to add a sense of formality to the overall look. Suzannah London is a favourite of Sophie's, and it aligns with her support of small, British fashion brands. Tying the look together, Sophie carried the 'Paloma' suede bag by Sophie Habsburg, also known as Archduchess Sophie of Austria, which matched the gingerbread hue of her Gianvito Rossi 'Piper 85' boots.

Sophie's re-wear moment Having covered Sophie's fashion for over two years at HELLO!, I remember when she wore the exact knitted dress in November 2024 to the launch of NSPCC's Number Day 2025 at LEGOLAND Windsor, a fundraising event for the charity which works to prevent child abuse and protect children in the UK and Channel Islands. © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh rocked a knitted bodycon dress to an NSPCC event She teamed the jumper dress with a single-breasted blazer from Max Mara and cream suede boots with a block heel.

A stylist's verdict on Sophie's jumper dress © Getty Sophie met Lucy Sumners and her six-month-old daughter Dottie as she visited The Lighthouse Guildford The way Sophie styled the look for her most recent outing earned the seal of approval of Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry. "This is Sophie at her most refined, tonal dressing done with real finesse," she tells us.

© Getty Sophie wore the 'Hunter' coat over her jumper dress "The soft, oatmeal knit dress paired with the matching tailored coat creates a beautifully elongated, column-like silhouette that feels both calm and quietly powerful. What elevates the palette is the addition of those rich suede boots and the structured tan bag; the warm camel accents bring depth to the neutrals and keep the outfit from feeling flat. It's an elegant masterclass in winter minimalism."