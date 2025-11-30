Duchess Sophie's Victoria Beckham trousers just gave her the most 'snatched' shape

Duchess Sophie paid a visit to a lab earlier this week to see first-hand how innovative science is improving outcomes for women and babies.

Looking formal for the event, Sophie met with representatives at the lab, which was situated at the University College London Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Institute for Women’s Health. The royal was mindful of the situation and chose supreme workwear which honoured the importance of the cause.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh during a visit to a Wellbeing of Women working lab at the University College London Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Institute for Women's Health

We loved her chocolate brown, double-breasted blazer by royally-loved brand Gabriela Hearst, a frilled blouse in a rich, wine colour, matching heels by Jimmy Choo and her favourite 'Alina' trousers by Victoria Beckham, which gave her a super sleek, snatched finish. These trousers, paired with the high heels, really elongated her shape.

Victoria Beckham's 'Alina' trousers, worn by Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie (seen here in olive green)

Sophie's love letter to her Victoria Beckham trousers

The Duchess, who has two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, is known to be a big fan of VB's designs and has worn a variety of pieces from her label on multiple occasions.

She adores the designer's modern tailoring, elegant cuts, and rich, sumptuous colours. She's been spotted in the brand's 'floral print chiffon dress' and a fair few pastel blazers, but it's the 'Alina' trousers that are her consistent favourite. The trousers are of the sculpted yet wide-leg variety, and she has them in a plethora of shades, including tobacco and jacquard. She loves them so much that she even wore a pair for her 60th birthday portrait. Well, you know what they say. If you like a fashion item, be sure to purchase it in every colour!

Why does Sophie love Victoria Beckam's designs so much?

As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I think it's pretty self-explanatory as to why Duchess Sophie is such a fan of VB's work. Victoria Beckham's fashion house is known for its air of sophistication, which she intertwines with contemporary pieces.

Victoria is famously all about the comfort and fit of a garment and always champions flattering cuts, which work well for Sophie's always elegant and sophisticated style preference. The wife of David Beckham also makes sure she puts a modern spin on traditional styles - taking, say, a suit or a midi skirt, and adding an unexpected print or vibrant shade into the mix. Sophie loves colour, so this could be another reason that the high-end label is one of her go-tos.

© Mike Marsland/Getty Images Victoria's designs are famously classic in design

And let's not forget that Victoria's label is a British brand, and although the royal family loves to diversify and wear items from a variety of overseas labels, they also like to support homegrown talent.

How a fashion editor would style Victoria Beckham's trousers

© @victoriabeckham Styling a pair of VB trousers with a shirt or blouse will always look chic

I think Sophie has hit the nail spot on with these trousers - the double-breasted blazer balances out the flare of the 'Alina' trousers, giving the look a very streamlined finish. These trousers could be worn with so many items, though; I personally think a sleek white shirt, black Mary Jane heels, and a fuss-free, classy top-handled bag would give 'old money' elegance, which is very on trend right now. This type of outfit would suit any woman, of any age and would carry one through the seasons, too