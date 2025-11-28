Duchess Sophie embodies royal luxury in velvet gown and 'glitter' pumps

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a rare joint outing with her sister-in-law, Queen Camilla, on the evening of Thursday, 27 November, when the pair attended the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner at the City of London Guildhall – and looked absolutely dazzling for the occasion.

For such an event, a celebratory dinner that only takes place once every two years, it was vital for the 60-year-old to dress in an extra glamorous manner.

As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I keep a keen eye on the Duchess of Edinburgh's style: her eveningwear typically comprises a flowing floral dress with some dazzling accessories.

© Alamy Live News. The Duchess of Edinburgh arrives to attend the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner, at the Guildhall in London, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025

Though she always looks resplendent, I really think she amped up the luxury for this dinner, in the most incredible velvet gown and a sentimental brooch.

The wife of Prince Edward wore a midnight blue velvet dress which featured short sleeves and cut just above her ankles. Velvet, as a material, epitomises luxury, softness, and elegance – three traits that made sense for Duchess Sophie to convey on this occasion.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh is greeted as she attends the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner on November 27, 2025

What brought it all together, however, was the sparkling belt that the Duchess used to cinch the dress at the waist, with its dazzling brightness truly popping against the deeper colour of the gown.

Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, who has been covering royal style for more than eight years, is a fan of the Duchess' look.

"Velvet is such a sumptuous fabric to wear at Christmas time," she says. "It catches the light expertly and looks wonderful when it's a rich colour like Sophie's midnight blue look."

Laura added: "It's pure regal elegance and the jewel tone makes such a bold statement – both fashion-forward and formal."

Duchess Sophie's accessories

The 60-year-old brought out the most incredible accessories, as identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram: a sequin box clutch from Elie Saab and what the writer described as 'Glitter Sledge Pumps' from LK Bennett.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner on November 27, 2025 in London, England

For the event, the Duchess of Edinburgh brought along her special Silver Bugle Horn brooch, to represent her role as Royal Colonel of the 5th Battalion of The Rifles, which is why she attended the dinner.

The Silver Bugle Horn is used as the cap badge of The Rifles, since being adopted by Light Infantry and later Rifle Regiments from the early 1800s to pass orders around the battlefield.