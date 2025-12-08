Princess Kate's 'Cloud Dancer' outfit is the genius way to wear Pantone's colour of the year

Fashion fans all over the world eagerly anticipate what Pantone's colour of the year will be. The annual announcement is an important one, as the colour selected often influences fashion trends for the coming year. Last week, it was announced that the colour that's going to be on everyone's lips in 2026 is 'Cloud Dancer' - a soothing, off-white tone.

Pantone explained on Instagram that the chosen shade was "A lofty white neutral whose aerated presence acts as a whisper of calm and peace in a noisy world. PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer symbolises a calming influence in a society rediscovering the value of quiet reflection."

They also explained that the shade was "a billowy white imbued with serenity, it invites true relaxation and focus, allowing the mind to wander and creativity to breathe."

Who is Pantone?

Pantone is widely regarded as the global experts in all things colour. The US-based brand has a colour match system that is a 'universal language' for colour consistency. Each year, the brand does an extensive, deep dive into what everyone is obsessed with - from fashion to art and technology and picks a colour they feel reflects that.

'Cloud Dancer' is the shade you're going to be seeing everywhere in 2026

Once the announcement is made, you will see that colour everywhere - from outfits in shop windows, to in your local Ikea as a huge home furnishing trend. Last year, it was 'Mocha Mousse', which is why chocolate-toned shades were everywhere. As a fashion editor, I personally find it fascinating and always look forward to what the new 'It' shade will be.

The Princess of Wales wearing 'Cloud Dancer'

The Princess of Wales actually stepped out in a 'Cloud Dancer' outfit two years ago, and what's more, she pretty much wore it head-to-toe.

At her annual 'Together at Christmas' concert, held at Westminster Abbey in 2023, the then 41-year-old royal was the picture of regal elegance in white fitted flares with gold button detailing and a simple cream knit, by royally-loved brand Holland Cooper. The mother-of-three even layered up her all white look, with a matching longline coat by Chris Kerr.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate looked stunning wearing her white look in 2023

The royal also chose matching accessories, leaving stark black boots at home; instead, she sported a pair of pointed-toe beige heels that complemented her off-white look and carried a small yet perfectly formed white bag by Strathberry. This look is the perfect way to wear the all-new trending colour, as it gives a fresh, well-put-together and classic spin on the soothing shade, and all the textures together give an 'old money aesthetic' which is easily achievable if you want to block colour in one outfit like this. Full marks, Kate!