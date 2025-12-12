Zara Tindall brings edgy style energy to Cheltenham in leather and satin

The daughter of the Princess Royal wore a dazzling new outfit as she enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon at the Cheltenham races

Zara Tindall attends QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 18, 2025 in Ascot, England. © Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall braved the cold on Friday 12 December as she headed to the Cheltenham racecourse. Looking incredibly jovial and in great spirits, the wife of former England rugby star Mike Tindall was pictured happily watching all the action, wearing a stylish new outfit for the occasion.

The equestrian-mad royal, 44, wore a rollneck jumper in a jewel-toned navy blue, which she appeared to tuck into the waistband of her satin skirt, in the same striking blue by Samantha Cameron's now defunct brand, Cefinn. Coordinating her accessories perfectly, the mother-of-three also chose a pair of leather gloves, boots, and a classic bag by Fairfax & Favor and topped the ensemble off with a heritage print coat by L.K.Bennett.

Zara looked incredible, wearing a L.K.Bennet coat which she teamed with navy blue accessories© PA Images via Getty Images
Zara looked incredible, wearing a L.K.Bennet coat which she teamed with navy blue accessories

As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I thought Zara's bespoke headband by Camilla Rose was the perfect crowning glory. The bold blue colourway looked magnificent against the icy blonde tones of her hair, and the strategically placed bow on the top of the structured headpiece gave the whole ensemble a coquettish feel.

Zara wore leather gloves and a satin skirt by Cefinn© PA Images via Getty Images
Zara wore leather gloves and a satin skirt by Cefinn

Zara Tindall's tips for dressing for Cheltenham

Zara Tindall looking over her shoulder in petrol blue coat and black boots© Getty Images

Zara told HELLO! that dressing for the races should involve a "balance between elegance and practicality"

When it comes to being in the running for receiving the rosette for the best-dressed spectator at the races, Zara's tips are greatly received. King Charles' niece told us in March this year: "My number one style tip for dressing at Cheltenham would be to create a balance between elegance and practicality," she explained in our exclusive interview.

Zara Tindall attends day 1 'Champion Day' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 12, 2024 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Zara added that classic items are always best

The royal added: "Choose a classic, tailored outfit, but make sure to incorporate layers and weather-appropriate accessories. For me, it’s about what works and feels good to wear. For events where I have to get more dressed up, I work with an amazing stylist who's brilliant at finding pieces that reflect the type of event it is."

Who is Zara Tindall's stylist?

Zara Tindall pink dress© Getty Images

Zara's outfits are curated by stylist Annie Miall

Zara's modish look is all down to stylist Annie Miall, who curates a lot of her ensembles for public appearances. The Australian-born professional is widely regarded as being single-handedly responsible for transforming the royal's wardrobe, which is greatly admired by so many.

Zara at the King's Buckingham Palace Garden Party © Getty Images

Zara's wardrobe has evolved in recent years

I would say that Zara's look has certainly evolved over the years, and she now wears a variety of fine designer labels - from UK-based brands such as Laura Green and ME+EM, to staunch, overseas favourites, including Emilia Wickstead and Zimmermann.

