Zara Tindall brings edgy style energy to Cheltenham in leather and satin

Zara told HELLO! that dressing for the races should involve a "balance between elegance and practicality"
When it comes to being in the running for receiving the rosette for the best-dressed spectator at the races, Zara's tips are greatly received. King Charles' niece told us in March this year: "My number one style tip for dressing at Cheltenham would be to create a balance between elegance and practicality," she explained in our exclusive interview.
Zara added that classic items are always best
The royal added: "Choose a classic, tailored outfit, but make sure to incorporate layers and weather-appropriate accessories. For me, it’s about what works and feels good to wear. For events where I have to get more dressed up, I work with an amazing stylist who's brilliant at finding pieces that reflect the type of event it is."
Who is Zara Tindall's stylist?
Zara's outfits are curated by stylist Annie Miall
Zara's modish look is all down to stylist Annie Miall, who curates a lot of her ensembles for public appearances. The Australian-born professional is widely regarded as being single-handedly responsible for transforming the royal's wardrobe, which is greatly admired by so many.
Zara's wardrobe has evolved in recent years
I would say that Zara's look has certainly evolved over the years, and she now wears a variety of fine designer labels - from UK-based brands such as Laura Green and ME+EM, to staunch, overseas favourites, including Emilia Wickstead and Zimmermann.