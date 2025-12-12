Zara Tindall brings edgy style energy to Cheltenham in leather and satin

Zara Tindall braved the cold on Friday 12 December as she headed to the Cheltenham racecourse. Looking incredibly jovial and in great spirits, the wife of former England rugby star Mike Tindall was pictured happily watching all the action, wearing a stylish new outfit for the occasion.

The equestrian-mad royal, 44, wore a rollneck jumper in a jewel-toned navy blue, which she appeared to tuck into the waistband of her satin skirt, in the same striking blue by Samantha Cameron's now defunct brand, Cefinn. Coordinating her accessories perfectly, the mother-of-three also chose a pair of leather gloves, boots, and a classic bag by Fairfax & Favor and topped the ensemble off with a heritage print coat by L.K.Bennett.

© PA Images via Getty Images Zara looked incredible, wearing a L.K.Bennet coat which she teamed with navy blue accessories

As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I thought Zara's bespoke headband by Camilla Rose was the perfect crowning glory. The bold blue colourway looked magnificent against the icy blonde tones of her hair, and the strategically placed bow on the top of the structured headpiece gave the whole ensemble a coquettish feel.

© PA Images via Getty Images Zara wore leather gloves and a satin skirt by Cefinn

Zara Tindall's tips for dressing for Cheltenham

© Getty Images Zara told HELLO! that dressing for the races should involve a "balance between elegance and practicality" When it comes to being in the running for receiving the rosette for the best-dressed spectator at the races, Zara's tips are greatly received. King Charles' niece told us in March this year: "My number one style tip for dressing at Cheltenham would be to create a balance between elegance and practicality," she explained in our exclusive interview.



© Getty Images Zara added that classic items are always best The royal added: "Choose a classic, tailored outfit, but make sure to incorporate layers and weather-appropriate accessories. For me, it’s about what works and feels good to wear. For events where I have to get more dressed up, I work with an amazing stylist who's brilliant at finding pieces that reflect the type of event it is."



Who is Zara Tindall's stylist?

© Getty Images Zara's outfits are curated by stylist Annie Miall Zara's modish look is all down to stylist Annie Miall, who curates a lot of her ensembles for public appearances. The Australian-born professional is widely regarded as being single-handedly responsible for transforming the royal's wardrobe, which is greatly admired by so many.

