Zara Tindall's £9k Kiki McDonoughbracelet is the Christmas bling I need ASAP
Zara Tindall's £9k icy blue bracelet is the Christmas bling I need ASAP

The daughter of Princess Anne wowed fashion fans with her incredible new piece of jewellery, which is perfect for the festive season

Zara Tindall at three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2025 in Ascot, England. © UK Press via Getty Images

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall looked the picture of style earlier this week as she headed to the Tusk Conservation Awards. Shunning a full-length, maxi style gown that people often wear for black tie events, the 44-year-old delighted onlookers in her mini dress, which was by Rebecca Vallance. The sleek black number had voluminous puff sleeves and a line of silver buttons down the front. It was such a fun design, and the hem was playful yet daring.

As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I wasn't surprised to see Zara rocking an incredible selection of jewellery to go with her dazzling look. Alongside her sky-high heels by Emmy London,  she opted for a silver bracelet by Kiki McDonough and matching earrings.

Zara Tindall smiling while holding a clutch bag in a black mini dress© WireImage
The wowed at the Tusk Conservation Awards
Zara Tindall standing on a flight of stairs in a black mini dress© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Zara teamed her Rebecca Vallance dress with a Kiki McDonough bracelet

Zara's bracelet, known as the 'Blue Topaz and Oval Link Bracelet', is part of the brand's 'Signatures' collection. Costing £9,600, the beautiful piece of arm candy really is the perfect item to wear during the festive season, when glamorous sparkle is widely embraced. The stunning contemporary design is made from 18ct white gold, and the high-quality gemstones sparkled as they caught the light.

Zara wore this bracelet by Kiki McDonough

Zara wore this bracelet by Kiki McDonough

"The Signatures collection is one of Kiki McDonough’s most well-known ranges, defined by the use of vibrant colour and beautifully cut stones," a representative at McDonough told HELLO!. "The pieces combine classic style with a contemporary twist, highlighting rare gems in fresh, modern silhouettes. It’s a timeless, wearable collection that reflects Kiki’s reputation for bringing joyful colour to fine jewellery."

This candy cane necklace by Reis Jewellery is so subtle yet chic

There are subtle ways to wear festive jewellery at Christmas

How to accessorise with jewellery at Christmas

We all know (Zara included) that around Christmas time, it's always a great opportunity to wear something extra special when it comes to jewellery. It's almost as if it's expected!  A little black dress that you may choose to rock at your work party can really benefit from gorgeous, sparkling pieces - from items like Zara's high-end bling, to other more costume pieces that pack a powerful punch.

For me, I think subtle accents work well - shoulder-grazing earrings can elevate an updo at a Yuletide bash, or even something with a hint of the season intertwined like this pretty 'Candy Cane' necklace from Reis, which nods to the holidays without overdoing it and feeling like a Christmas tree. Classic, always.

Royals wearing jewellery we can actually buy

Rebecca Vallance in a silver dress standing with Zara Tindall in a black mini dress© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

It was great to see Zara rocking jewellery that royal fans can purchase

It's great to see Zara sporting bling we can actually invest in, rather than a historical royal piece like a tiara or brooch. And she's not the only one! Zara's royal relative, the Princess of Wales, often does the same with her jewellery choices.

Kate wearing Soru earrings in 2016 during royal tour of Canada wearing red dress© Pool

Kate wore a pair of Soru earrings in 2016

A memorable time she did so was back in 2016, when she sported a pair of dazzling earrings from Soru during an official visit to Canada. Then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate famously wore a red dress by Preen, which she paired with a set of the brand's baroque, double-sided statement earrings, causing a frenzy among shoppers.

Soru earrings wore by Kate Middleton

The 'Double Sided Earrings' by Soru that Kate wore

Sicilian-British sisters Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle, who are the founders of Soru, told HELLO!: "When the Princess chose to wear the double-sided pearl earrings, we were first of all honoured, which was quickly followed by shock as our sales went through the roof for the earrings she had chosen to wear. They are still continuously selling out even now, and are still a popular style today."

