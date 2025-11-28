Zara Tindall's £9k icy blue bracelet is the Christmas bling I need ASAP

There are subtle ways to wear festive jewellery at Christmas

We all know (Zara included) that around Christmas time, it's always a great opportunity to wear something extra special when it comes to jewellery. It's almost as if it's expected! A little black dress that you may choose to rock at your work party can really benefit from gorgeous, sparkling pieces - from items like Zara's high-end bling, to other more costume pieces that pack a powerful punch.

For me, I think subtle accents work well - shoulder-grazing earrings can elevate an updo at a Yuletide bash, or even something with a hint of the season intertwined like this pretty 'Candy Cane' necklace from Reis, which nods to the holidays without overdoing it and feeling like a Christmas tree. Classic, always.