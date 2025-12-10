Exclusive: Zara Tindall's slinky négligée skirt was 'tailor-made' just for her

Zara Tindall looked her typically stunning and stylish self on Friday, 5 December, as she headed to her cousin-in-law, the Princess of Wales' annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, London.

Many members of the royal family supported the widely-adored festive event, and Zara, on the arm of her husband and former England rugby player, Mike Tindall, was no exception.

© Getty Images Mike Tindall, Hannah Waddingham and Zara Tindall chat at Kate's Carol concert

The mother-of-three chose a super striking midnight blue maxi coat by Alice + Olivia, which was single-breasted and had a chic, black lapel. Underneath the outerwear staple, slightly hidden, was a stunning bespoke lace skirt by high-end label Claire Mischevani, which had a lace overlay that gave the illusion of a négligée.

© Getty Images Zara looked stunning in her bespoke Claire Mischevani skirt

What is a négligée skirt?

A négligée skirt is a relatively new style that nods to the trend of wearing items of clothing that are inspired by glamorous underwear. This type of style is super stylish and could be worn with other, more casual pieces to nod to the boudoir trend. Négligée skirts are normally made of luxurious materials like Zara's guipure lace version, as well as silk, satin, or chiffon. They are super decorative and perfect for the festive season when you want to make an extra special effort.

© Getty Images Négligée skirts nod to the boudoir trend

Zara's bespoke skirt

"We have always specialised in bespoke items," fashion designer Claire Mischevani exclusively told HELLO!. "It's always a wonderful experience for our clients - having a unique piece tailor-made, to fit you and your personality perfectly."

© Getty Images Zara teamed her stunning skirt with her high heels by Aquazzura

Reflecting on her career as a fashion designer to many, including the royal family, Claire added, "Next year will be my 25th year in business, and I can’t quite believe it! I don’t feel that old, and the time has absolutely flown; my love for my business feels even stronger than ever."

The designer mused, " I have such amazing clients and the most fantastic team. Lots of our regular clients are more like girlfriends, and we get to know the prints and styles that they like and buy with them in mind when we know events are coming up. In the current times, the luxury of bespoke is even more special, and we pride ourselves on making pieces that can be treasured forever."

How to style a négligée lace skirt

As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal fashion for over fifteen years, I would say that 44-year-old Zara has styled this type of skirt perfectly. She has kept the top simple, opting for a classic black rollneck, which means her stunning skirt is the focal point of her outfit. She's kept her accessories to the bare minimum, adding a pair of black velvet heels by Aquazzura.

Zara could also have styled her lace skirt with a sleek blazer

Since Zare wore her skirt to an evening event, she also could have styled it with a fitted blazer or wrap, or even a textured blouse, which would have complemented the opulent tone of the lace. Zara chose a sleek coat, but a leather jacket could have given it a modern edge. Shoe-wise, I think high heels are the perfect accompanying option as they elevate the item for an evening soiree, from a party to a trip to the theatre. A lace skirt is a wardrobe staple and can be carried through the seasons, too.