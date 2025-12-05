Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall goes bare-legged in midnight blue outfit at Christmas carol concert
Subscribe
Zara Tindall goes bare-legged in midnight blue outfit at Christmas carol concert

Zara Tindall goes bare-legged in midnight blue outfit at Christmas carol concert

The daughter of Princess Anne braved the cold, rocking a stunning coat and heels by Aquazzura at Princess Kate's carol concert

Zara Tindall attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

Outdoors enthusiast Zara Tindall never lets the cold weather stop her from wearing what she likes! The royal definitely demonstrated this fashion ethos on Friday, 5th December, when she stepped out to support her cousin-in-law, the Princess of Wales, at her annual Christmas carol concert, which was held at Westminster Abbey, London.

Everyone adores this festive, iconic event, and Zara was no exception. Looking in marvellous spirits as she arrived, the blonde mother-of-three looked sensational in her midnight blue maxi coat by Alice & Olivia, which was single-breasted and had a chic, black lapel. She teamed the stunning getup with a black dress and a pair of designer heels by royally-loved fashion brand, Aquazzura.

Mike and Zara Tindall arrive for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025 in London, England.© Getty Images
Mike and Zara Tindall arrived for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Zara Tindall attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images

Zara bravely went bare-legged despite the chill

The Princess Royal's only daughter was pictured inside the abbey, and we spied that she actually went bare-legged, despite the freezing conditions. Love that! As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I really enjoy it when people don't let the weather ruin their fun. Zara's coat would have kept her warm, and it was so chic, too.

The royal 'tights' rule

Kate Middleton wearinga purple dress and shiny tights on day 1 of their Diamond Jubilee tour on September 11, 2012 in Singapore. © Getty Images

Princess Kate wearing nude tights in 2012

Zara may be seen as fashion rebel for not wearing tights, especially as it was widely thought that the late Queen Elizabeth II preferred royal women to wear sheer, nude tights, believing that it gave a respectable look.  

Zara's heels

Zara Tindall attends a VIP breakfast celebrating the relaunch of Rebecca Vallance at Harrods on November 14, 2023 in London, England.© Getty

Zara has worn the Aquazzura 'Tassel' pumps before, many times

I also loved seeing Zara's Aquazzura 'Tassel' pumps. This classic, pointed-toe style is lined with velvet and finished with slingback detail. The shoes have a sharp stiletto heel measuring approximately four inches high. They are the niece of King Charles' go-to heels - she has been pictured wearing them on numerous occasions.

LISTEN: Inside the German state visit - and why there were fewer guests this time around

The Princess of Wales' outfit

Kate looked glorious in her festive green coat by Catherine Walker, topped with a Troy London fur stole© Getty Images

Kate looked stunning in her Catherine Walker coat

The host of the event, the Princess of Wales, looked sensational in her festive green coat by Cathrine Walker and her fur stole by Troy London. The royal added shoulder-grazing drop earrings and a red tartan skirt underneath her coat, repping many festive fashion trends in one go.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The Princess of Wales arriving at the carol concert

All about Kate's concert

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children during the Together At Christmas carol service© Getty Images

The concert will be shown on ITV1 on Christmas Eve

This year's concert will feature poignant readings linked to the theme of love, compassion and connection, with the Prince of Wales, Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Babatunde Aléshé and Joe Locke speaking at the festive soiree. There will also be performances from the likes of Dan Smith, Griff, Katie Melua and Cornish folk music group, Fisherman's Friends.

The service, which will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve, will also pay a special tribute to the late Duchess of Kent, who passed away at the age of 92 on 4 September 2025. During her life, the late royal was involved in music education, and in 2004, she co-founded Future Talent to help musical children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More