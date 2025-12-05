Zara Tindall goes bare-legged in midnight blue outfit at Christmas carol concert

Everyone adores this festive, iconic event, and Zara was no exception. Looking in marvellous spirits as she arrived, the blonde mother-of-three looked sensational in her midnight blue maxi coat by Alice & Olivia, which was single-breasted and had a chic, black lapel. She teamed the stunning getup with a black dress and a pair of designer heels by royally-loved fashion brand, Aquazzura.
Zara bravely went bare-legged despite the chill
The Princess Royal's only daughter was pictured inside the abbey, and we spied that she actually went bare-legged, despite the freezing conditions. Love that! As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I really enjoy it when people don't let the weather ruin their fun. Zara's coat would have kept her warm, and it was so chic, too.
The royal 'tights' rule
Princess Kate wearing nude tights in 2012
Zara may be seen as fashion rebel for not wearing tights, especially as it was widely thought that the late Queen Elizabeth II preferred royal women to wear sheer, nude tights, believing that it gave a respectable look.
Zara's heels
Zara has worn the Aquazzura 'Tassel' pumps before, many times
I also loved seeing Zara's Aquazzura 'Tassel' pumps. This classic, pointed-toe style is lined with velvet and finished with slingback detail. The shoes have a sharp stiletto heel measuring approximately four inches high. They are the niece of King Charles' go-to heels - she has been pictured wearing them on numerous occasions.
LISTEN: Inside the German state visit - and why there were fewer guests this time around
The Princess of Wales' outfit
Kate looked stunning in her Catherine Walker coat
The host of the event, the Princess of Wales, looked sensational in her festive green coat by Cathrine Walker and her fur stole by Troy London. The royal added shoulder-grazing drop earrings and a red tartan skirt underneath her coat, repping many festive fashion trends in one go.
All about Kate's concert
The concert will be shown on ITV1 on Christmas Eve
This year's concert will feature poignant readings linked to the theme of love, compassion and connection, with the Prince of Wales, Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Babatunde Aléshé and Joe Locke speaking at the festive soiree. There will also be performances from the likes of Dan Smith, Griff, Katie Melua and Cornish folk music group, Fisherman's Friends.
The service, which will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve, will also pay a special tribute to the late Duchess of Kent, who passed away at the age of 92 on 4 September 2025. During her life, the late royal was involved in music education, and in 2004, she co-founded Future Talent to help musical children from disadvantaged backgrounds.