Zara Tindall goes bare-legged in midnight blue outfit at Christmas carol concert

Outdoors enthusiast Zara Tindall never lets the cold weather stop her from wearing what she likes! The royal definitely demonstrated this fashion ethos on Friday, 5th December, when she stepped out to support her cousin-in-law, the Princess of Wales, at her annual Christmas carol concert, which was held at Westminster Abbey, London.

Everyone adores this festive, iconic event, and Zara was no exception. Looking in marvellous spirits as she arrived, the blonde mother-of-three looked sensational in her midnight blue maxi coat by Alice & Olivia, which was single-breasted and had a chic, black lapel. She teamed the stunning getup with a black dress and a pair of designer heels by royally-loved fashion brand, Aquazzura.

© Getty Images Mike and Zara Tindall arrived for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey

© Getty Images Zara bravely went bare-legged despite the chill The Princess Royal's only daughter was pictured inside the abbey, and we spied that she actually went bare-legged, despite the freezing conditions. Love that! As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I really enjoy it when people don't let the weather ruin their fun. Zara's coat would have kept her warm, and it was so chic, too.

The royal 'tights' rule

© Getty Images Princess Kate wearing nude tights in 2012 Zara may be seen as fashion rebel for not wearing tights, especially as it was widely thought that the late Queen Elizabeth II preferred royal women to wear sheer, nude tights, believing that it gave a respectable look.



Zara's heels

© Getty Zara has worn the Aquazzura 'Tassel' pumps before, many times I also loved seeing Zara's Aquazzura 'Tassel' pumps. This classic, pointed-toe style is lined with velvet and finished with slingback detail. The shoes have a sharp stiletto heel measuring approximately four inches high. They are the niece of King Charles' go-to heels - she has been pictured wearing them on numerous occasions.



LISTEN: Inside the German state visit - and why there were fewer guests this time around

The Princess of Wales' outfit

© Getty Images Kate looked stunning in her Catherine Walker coat The host of the event, the Princess of Wales, looked sensational in her festive green coat by Cathrine Walker and her fur stole by Troy London. The royal added shoulder-grazing drop earrings and a red tartan skirt underneath her coat, repping many festive fashion trends in one go.



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Princess of Wales arriving at the carol concert

All about Kate's concert