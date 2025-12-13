Princess Charlene takes inspiration from Princess Kate for Monaco gala

Princess Charlene of Monaco was the belle of the ball on Friday December 12, as she attended the annual Bal de Noël, one of Monaco’s most enchanting charity traditions of the festive season. But it was the Princess' subtle nod to Britain's Princess Kate with her choice of designer that had royal fans talking, as Charlene picked a gorgeous white Jenny Packham gown that featured one of Kate's most famous silhouettes.

The Fresco gown is from Jenny's 2025/2026 collection that has yet to be released, and features a long, flowing silhouette; an almost identical shape to the iconic bold gold sequindress the Princess of Wales wore to the premiere of James Bond's No Time To Die in 2021.

A look inside Princess Charlene's fashion

Charlene's gown, however, was in a crisp white that evokes quiet luxury but at the waist sits a wide bejeweled belt in gold tones to highlight the figure, and makes the dress the perfect fit for a holiday season ball.

All-over pleating brought an interesting visual effect to the dress, and the neckline was a deep V that enhanced the decolletage, while a delicate, pleated cape flowed from the shoulders, draping Charlene's arms.

For jewelry, Charlene opted for diamond climber earrings, as well as a natural manicure, but for her makeup, she chose a dark and smokey eye with defined lashes.

The gala brought together numerous guests, including Charlene's husband Prince Albert, to commemorate the 20th edition of the gala, and an auction, orchestrated by Sotheby’s, saw all proceeds go towards the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco to support its efforts in drowning prevention and educating children through the values of sport.

© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate at the No Time To Die premiere in 2021

Charlene is a former Olympic swimmer, and the Foundation has funded educational projects worldwide since 2012, including Learn to Swim and Water Safety programmes that provide theoretical and practical training to children and adults and raise public awareness of water hazards.

During the event Princess Charlène received from Sandrine Knoell, organizer of the event, the "Monaco Star" award, "a distinction that comes to salute her commitment to the service of children through her Foundation". It is the first-ever award presented by the International Action Committee of the Christmas Ball, aimed at honoring personalities working for the wellbeing of young people.

© Vanessa von Zitzewitz / Palais princier The 2025 Monaco Christmas card reveals Charlene's trend towards quiet luxury

Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than 20 years in the fashion industry, tells HELLO! that Princess Charlene's closet has recently become a "beautiful study in quiet luxury: soft, sculpted and deeply elegant."

Charlene's fashion has evolved towards a more luxurious palette, with the family's 2025 Christmas card featuring Charlene, 47, in a beautiful taupe fine knit rollneck top, tucked into a matching pleated skirt to match.

© Frédéric NEBINGER / Palais princier – Manu VITALI & Stéphane DANNA / Direction de la Communication Charlene in an Emilia Wickstead coat dress; Emilia is another brand loved by Kate

In 2024, she posed with her family in a taupe jumper with chocolate brown trousers and boots to match. The two looks, though unusual for Christmas time, have become indicative of her approach to dressing, with a focus on refined neutral tones, expensive knitwear, and elegant silhouettes.

"I think we're going to see Charlene as we haven't seen her before," Arlene Prinsloo, author of Charlene: In Search of a Princess, also told HELLO! about the Princess of Monaco's evolving public appearances.

"I just think what we're going to see now is a very confident, beautiful woman. I like the way that her hair is growing out. To me, that's very significant because usually when she changes her hairstyle very dramatically, then she's got something up her sleeve."In 2020 Charlene famously shaved one side and the back of her head in late 2020, creating a dramatic "half-hawk" punk style.