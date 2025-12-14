Princess Rajwa showcases glossy caramel curls following family portrait appearance

Princess Rajwa wore a casual outfit on 14 December as she stepped out with her husband, Crown Prince Hussein, to distribute knafeh (a popular Middle Eastern dessert made from thin pastry and drenched in syrup) to the Jordanian, Saudi, and Arab fans present at Souq Waqif before the anticipated friendly match during the Arab Cup football tournament.

Donning her Jordanian jersey, the princess wore her glossy brunette locks in big bouncy curls to highlight the caramel-hued highlights that frame her face. She also carried a small grey handbag to match her trousers, which were belted to cinch the waistline.

A new royal portrait

The outing came after Princess Rajwa featured in a new Jordanian royal portrait on 13 December and showcased her personal sense of style despite coordinating with her fellow stylish royals. Featuring in the photo alongside her mother-in-law Queen Rania, and sisters-in-law Princess Iman and Princess Salma, the wife of Crown Prince Hussein looked lovely as she donned a slim-fit sage green top.

The 31-year-old also wore a pleated skirt as she grinned, wrapping her arms around her husband. Rajwa wore her glossy raven locks in loose waves to coordinate with Queen Rania, who stunned in an A-line dress and mint green heels. "May the bonds of family and love continue to grow in the year ahead," the Queen captioned the photo, which also featured her son, Prince Hashem, Princess Iman's husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, and daughter, Amina, and Hussein and Rajwa's baby daughter, Princess Iman.

Pleated skirts are often associated with summer as they allow air to flow through the fabric when the wearer moves to maintain a sense of breathability. Though the Jordanian winter is often warmer in temperature than the British, Princess Rajwa shows that you can rock this style all year round.

A stylist's verdict on Rajwa's new look

Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the industry, tells HELLO! that Princess Rajwa’s look works for one important reason – balance.

© Shutterstock Princess Rajwa often wears more structured looks but we love her floaty skirt

"[Her outfit] succeeds because the fluid pleated skirt is balanced with a softly structured, tonal top, creating an elegant silhouette that feels feminine, modern and effortless," she tells us.

How to style a pleated skirt like Princess Rajwa

To recreate Princess Rajwa's look yourself, follow the tips Gabrielle Mai has shared with us…