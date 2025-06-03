Princess Rajwa is a vision in sumptuous gown for milestone moment

Exuding happiness, Princess Rajwa epitomised elegance in a new portrait alongside her husband, Crown Prince Hussein, as the couple marked their second wedding anniversary on 1 June.
The Saudi Arabian-born Jordanian royal, 31, debuted the beautiful 'The Ghost Who Walks Draped Silk Maxi Dress' by Petar Petrov – a chocolate brown number with a high neck, floaty skirt, and was drawn in at the waist with a Schiaparelli belt.
Her full-length gown was accessorised with a simple pair of gold earrings, and her dark locks were styled in a half-updo with the lengths in loose waves.
Her husband, with whom she shares 10-month-old daughter Princess Iman, looked equally content in a smart navy suit.
Remembering Rajwa and Hussein's wedding day
The Jordanian couple wed in 2023 at Zahran Palace in Amman after the son of King Abdullah and Queen Rania proposed to Rajwa at her family's home in Riyadh.
The newlyweds rode in a procession through the streets, finishing at Al Husseiniya Palace, where a state banquet was held with 1,700 guests.
Their ceremony was a right royal affair, with the likes of The Prince and Princess of Wales in attendance, as well as King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.
Rajwa was a picture-perfect bride in a stunning Elie Saab gown with long sleeves and an asymmetrical neckline. Her long train featured floral cutouts and her sparkling diadem was extra special.
The tiara was inscribed with Arabic script reading 'Rajwatun min Allah', which translates to 'A prayer answered by God' in tribute to an Instagram caption penned by Queen Rania ahead of her son's wedding, where she referred to Rajwa as a "prayer answered from God".
The bride also donned a second gown – a princess-cut number by Dolce & Gabbana.
Princess Rajwa's mother-daughter outing
Since marrying into the royal family, Rajwa has become a mother. Her daughter Princess Iman joined her mother on her first official outing in April, as King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa, met with her parents on a private visit to Manama, Bahrain.
Rajwa looked elegant in a white look with blue flowers on the skirt and white heels.