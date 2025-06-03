Princess Rajwa is a vision in sumptuous gown for milestone moment

Exuding happiness, Princess Rajwa epitomised elegance in a new portrait alongside her husband, Crown Prince Hussein, as the couple marked their second wedding anniversary on 1 June.

The Saudi Arabian-born Jordanian royal, 31, debuted the beautiful 'The Ghost Who Walks Draped Silk Maxi Dress' by Petar Petrov – a chocolate brown number with a high neck, floaty skirt, and was drawn in at the waist with a Schiaparelli belt.

Her full-length gown was accessorised with a simple pair of gold earrings, and her dark locks were styled in a half-updo with the lengths in loose waves.

© Royal Hashemite Court The royal couple marked two years of marriage

Her husband, with whom she shares 10-month-old daughter Princess Iman, looked equally content in a smart navy suit.

Remembering Rajwa and Hussein's wedding day

The Jordanian couple wed in 2023 at Zahran Palace in Amman after the son of King Abdullah and Queen Rania proposed to Rajwa at her family's home in Riyadh.

© Getty Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023

The newlyweds rode in a procession through the streets, finishing at Al Husseiniya Palace, where a state banquet was held with 1,700 guests.

© Alamy Princess Kate and Prince William were in attendance

Their ceremony was a right royal affair, with the likes of The Prince and Princess of Wales in attendance, as well as King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

© Jordan Pix Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein depart Zahran palace following their wedding

Rajwa was a picture-perfect bride in a stunning Elie Saab gown with long sleeves and an asymmetrical neckline. Her long train featured floral cutouts and her sparkling diadem was extra special.

© Shutterstock The couple waved to thousands of people lined up in the streets

The tiara was inscribed with Arabic script reading 'Rajwatun min Allah', which translates to 'A prayer answered by God' in tribute to an Instagram caption penned by Queen Rania ahead of her son's wedding, where she referred to Rajwa as a "prayer answered from God".

© Royal Hashemite Court The bride added white gloves to her second look

The bride also donned a second gown – a princess-cut number by Dolce & Gabbana.

Princess Rajwa's mother-daughter outing

Since marrying into the royal family, Rajwa has become a mother. Her daughter Princess Iman joined her mother on her first official outing in April, as King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa, met with her parents on a private visit to Manama, Bahrain.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Iman gazed at the camera in her mother Princess Rajwa's arms

DISCOVER: Princess Rajwa is dripping in silk in luxurious wedding guest dress and 80s hair

Rajwa looked elegant in a white look with blue flowers on the skirt and white heels.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

LISTEN: 'Shielded' Lady Louise set to follow in Princess Eugenie's royal footsteps?