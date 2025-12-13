Queen Rania's New Year card look is a masterclass in monochrome style in your 50s

Queen Rania of Jordan and the rest of the Jordanian royal family have finally revealed their beautiful card for the festive season. Featuring a united image of the family, bringing together three generations, it was revealed on the morning of Saturday, 13 December on the official Instagram account for the Royal Hashemite Court.

As always, the royal ladies looked unbelievably elegant, all in soft shades of light blue and sage green, with the Queen at the heart of the picture, in one of her most incredible outfits of the season so far.

While her daughters, Princess Iman and Princess Salma, opted for a hue closer to green, the 55-year-old went for a much more blue piece, opting for a baby blue midi dress with green undertones from international royal favourite Oscar de la Renta.

The designer has become celebrated for blending the craftsmanship, patterns and silhouettes of European couture fashion with a modern American femininity, which is why his clothes have become so popular with the U.S. First Ladies and the likes of the wife of Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Rania and King Abdullah's family

The dress cut just below Queen Rania's knees, and featured a brighter white edge that ran along the hem and sleeves that contrasted against the gentle colour of the rest of the dress, accentuating the silhouette in a way that allowed the colour to truly stand out from the rest of the photograph.

The Jordanian royal accessorised with a pair of pistachio leather pumps that matched the colour of her dress beautifully, further standing out against the white outline of the dress, making for a mostly monochrome look with a delightfully chic twist.

The Jordanian royal family's festive card

The heart of the card was the incredibly special image, which saw the Jordanian royal family put on a truly united front as they were photographed together in the garden of their royal residence, Al-Maquar in Aman, Jordan.

Alongside the Instagram post with which they shared the photograph, they wrote: "Our wishes for you a new year that carries peace and branches of hope that spreads between generations. May the bonds of family and love continue to grow in the year ahead."

Leading the group of royals, Queen Rania cradled her baby granddaughter, Princess Iman, born to Crown Prince Hussein and his wife, Princess Rajwa, in August 2024.