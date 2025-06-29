Princess Rajwa makes head-turning adjustment to dramatic wedding guest gown

Princess Rajwa was just one of the high-profile guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding ceremony in Venice this week – but she was, perhaps, one of the best-dressed.

The Jordanian princess, 31, was seen boarding a water taxi ahead of the Amazon founder and former journalist's wedding ceremony, having made a bespoke change to a designer gown.

The wife of Crown Prince Hussein wowed in a sheer black Hassi Driss gown. The original gown featured a sheer mesh hood that covered the entire head and face. However, Rajwa had this removed this and wore the dress with a high neckline instead.

For a change, her brunette locks were styled up in a high bun and a face-framing strand was pulled out at the front. The royal also wore statement earrings.

Princess Rajwa's wedding guest wardrobe

The Jordanian royal and her husband, as well as their daughter Princess Iman and Hussein's mother, Queen Rania, were present for the Bezos' three-day Italian extravaganza.

A day later, Rajwa and Hussein were seen departing from Venice Marco Polo airport after attending the wedding, the mother of one wearing a pair of cinched mid-wash jeans.

© Getty Rajwa wore rarely-seen jeans

Rajwa's casual denim was paired with a black T-shirt and the statement 'Benny belt with Studs in Black Leather and Silver' by Khaite. For accessories, she added Khaite's '1983C Cat-Eye Sunglasses in Bordeaux Bark' and carried the Bottega Veneta 'Hop' bag in a tan hue.

© SGP/Shutterstock Princess Rajwa wowed in gold

The star of the show when it came to her Bezos wedding wardrobe was her golden goddess look from the pre-wedding reception. Rajwa wore a gold turtleneck evening dress by Tom Ford with leopard print slingbacks and a matching bag – both by iconic Italian fashion designer, Dolce & Gabbana.

© Getty Images Rajwa Al Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah and their daughter Iman Bint Hussein arrive at Venice Marco Polo airport

The outfit was decidedly more formal than the Citizens of Humanity linen co-ord she rocked on the way to Venice, which was teamed with a pair of platformed Alexander McQueen trainers.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

Princess Rajwa's satin look

Prior to her trip to Venice for the billionaire wedding (which was also attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, and Eva Longoria), Rajwa appeared with her daughter at a meeting with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Princess Rajwa stunned in white and blue

Rajwa donned a blue and white floral skirt with a satin cowl neck blouse for the occasion and rounded off her look with a white crossbody bag, which hung from one shoulder.