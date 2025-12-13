Princess Beatrice's christening outfit is the most chic way to style a double-breasted jacket

Princess Beatrice is easily one of the most versatile dressers in the British royal family, taking inspiration from her fellow royals while also pushing the boundaries of what contemporary royal style can look like.

Whether it's a classy, sleek and modern outfit or a more bold maximalist dress, typically from her go-to designer The Vampire's Wife, the 37-year-old always looks absolutely incredible – and she's usually ahead of the biggest trends. In fact, she actually wore the viral 'Falconetti' dress from the aforementioned brand nearly a year before the Princess of Wales broke the internet with it!

Princess Beatrice heads to the pub with her sister Princess Eugenie after Athena was baptised

No matter the occasion, she's always one of the best-dressed attendees, and for a day as significant to her family as her second daughter Athena's christening, it was more vital than ever for her to appear as a truly leading royal figure, taking the centre stage alongside her little one for the occasion.

Princess Beatrice opted for the 'Natalia' jacket from L.K. Bennett, a beautiful, long double-breasted jacket with gold buttons down the front and a figure-hugging silhouette. The brand describes it as a "maxi-length piece [offering] both warmth and refined style for smart casual occasions."

It's an exceptionally designed coat that's perfect for winter thanks to the warmth from its wool construction, and the intricate details from the classical-style collar and front pockets truly elevate the piece.

The brand is especially popular with the British royals because of its classic British heritage and for how it fits in the middle ground of 'affordable luxury', a higher-end high-street brand that still prioritises quality and craftsmanship over speed.

Under her coat, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi opted for a much brighter red maxi dress, which peeked out from behind the coat, adding a striking pop of colour contrast and some intrigue to the look. Paired with the shimmer of her burgundy patent leather pumps, it added some depth to the overall ensemble.

Moreover, the noticeable contrast, the split between a darker top half and co-ordinated brighter bottom half, conveys an intensity and definition that positions Princess Beatrice as a figure of authority, which was ultimately the most important idea to convey for the occasion.