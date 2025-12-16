Princess Kate models flirty Alessandra Rich dress and £5k earrings at royal Christmas lunch

The royal pre-Christmas lunch took place on Tuesday 16 December, and fans all over the world were delighted to see members of the monarchy arriving at Buckingham Palace for the annual celebration.

The Princess of Wales, who famously loves festive dressing, sat in the passenger seat of a car, driven by her husband, Prince William, and their daughter, Princess Charlotte, who was in the back, wearing a lovely red velvet dress.

© Max Mumby Kate looked festive in her red blouse as she was pictured at the royal, pre-Christmas lunch

Kate embraced the Yuletide brief and decided to wear a gorgeous red, pussy bow dress by one of her favourite designers, Alessandra Rich, that was designed in a sumptuous satin material. From the brand's AW19 collection, it was coquettishly printed with a contrasting white print, which gave her ensemble a flirty, joyful feel. Kate first wore the style that same year, during filming with Mary Berry for A Berry Royal Christmas.

Kate wore her Alessandra Rich red dress from the brand's AW19 collection

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also decided to wear a fabulous pair of Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, which are worth around £5,000. Fans got a great view of these shoulder-grazing pieces as Kate's hair was pulled away from her face, letting the stunning designer jewels do all the talking.

The Princess of Wales' Van Cleef & Arpels earrings

Kate has worn these beautiful earrings before, most memorably at the 2020 BAFTAs. The dress code that year was sustainability, so Kate recycled a show-stopping Alexander McQueen gown she'd had for many years and her ethereal earrings.

© Samir Hussein, Getty Kate wearing the same earrings at the 2020 BAFTAs

The royal sported the brand's mother-of-pearl earrings from the 'Magic Alhambra' collection, which was first released in 2006.

The earrings feature two of the brand's iconic four-leaf clover motifs and are known for their instantly recognisable iridescent sheen. They are made in a yellow gold setting with an intricate beaded edge.

Kate's Christmas wardrobe

As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over eight years, I was delighted to see the princess wearing seasonal colours once again. I would categorise Kate's look as classic and timeless through key items that she rotates over time, such as her wonderful coat collection and her penchant for blazers. When it comes to Christmas dressing, the royal honours the seasonal aspect, loyally stepping out in rich shades like red and green for public events.

The royal Christmas lunch

As well as the Wales family, fellow royals including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, were pictured arriving, as well as the Duke of Kent, Lady Sarah Chatto and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who were seen smiling as they arrived in their car.

© Max Mumby Princess Charlotte of Wales looked in great spirits at the event

The King typically hosts a meal for his family ahead of going to Sandringham, where the royals typically spend Christmas Day. The monarch will no doubt be delighted by William and Kate's attendance, with the pair and their children absent from last year's proceedings.

© Getty Kate loves wearing festive clothes

HELLO! understood at the time that the Prince and Princess of Wales were already in Norfolk when the King held last year's meal. The couple were spending time with their children after they had broken up from school.