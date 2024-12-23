Princess Kate glows in figure-cinching Christmas Day outfits - best photos

The Princess of Wales' Christmas Day outfits are some of her most highly-anticipated looks of the year and she never disappoints.

Prince William's wife, 42, is expected to make a shining appearance at Sandringham this year for the Christmas Day service alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, not to mention her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

From flattering coat dresses to killer boots, Kate has displayed her ability to nail festive fashion time and time again. Join us in revisiting every single one of the royal's Christmas Day looks from 2011 - the year she married her prince - to the present.

1/ 10 © UK Press via Getty Images 2011 Kate made her Christmas Day walkabout debut in 2011, just eight months after marrying Prince William. She was seen leaving St Mary Magdalene Church on the royal estate wearing a burgundy collarless coat dress with a dramatic berry-toned velvet hat by Jane Corbett. The then-Duchess of Cambridge styled her ensemble with opaque black tights and platformed rounded-toe pumps - a style she hasn't worn in years.

2/ 10 © Getty 2013 The Waleses skipped Christmas at Sandringham in 2012 in favour of spending the festive period with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton. Flash forward to 2013 and Kate was back on the royal estate wearing a navy blue and forest green tartan coat dress by Alexander McQueen with a matching green hat from Gina Foster and an unexpected pair of suede knee-high boots.

3/ 10 © Getty 2014 The Princess rocked an unexpected chocolate brown look in 2014 that is hitting a major colour trend of 2024. Kate chose a double-breasted tweed coat by Lock & Co. with matching suede pumps and hat.



4/ 10 © Getty 2015 Kate opted for a deep green moment courtesy of Sportsmax cinched with a snakeskin belt and teamed with a Lock & Co. hat. The royal also re-wore a pair of Kiki McDonough amethyst earrings that have been spotted on Christmas Day many times - a gift from her husband. 2015 was also the first year the mother of three wore her hair up for the Christmas Day walkabout.



5/ 10 © Getty 2016 2016 was a special year for William and Kate as they brought their children to the church on Christmas Day for the first time - on this occasion, with the Middletons in their native Berkshire. The matriarch looked gorgeous in a chestnut brown fur-adorned coat from Hobbs with a pair of chunky pumps from Tod's.



6/ 10 © Getty 2017 Kate wore her most eye-catching Christmas Day look in 2017 when she and William were joined by Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle for the first time. She wore a tartan peacock coat from Miu Miu with a fur hat and her shortest hair to date.



7/ 10 © Getty 2018 It doesn't get more festive than a red moment and Kate nailed hers in 2018 with a Catherine Walker coat with a velvet Peter Pan collar coordinated with a halo-styled headband from Jane Taylor. We also loved the addition of berry-toned gloves to match her suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.



8/ 10 © Getty 2019 Kate returned to a fur moment in 2019 as she opted for a dovetail grey wool coat dress by Catherine Walker jazzed up with forest green pumps and a clutch. It was a look that Kate admitted to regretting as the weather was unseasonably warm this year.



9/ 10 © Getty 2022 For two years, the royal family skipped the Christmas Day walkabout as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, the royal came back with a bang in elevated country chic. Kate chose a structured khaki Alexander McQueen coat dress styled with brown suede heeled boots and gloves. Her unexpected Cezanne statement earrings and Philip Treacy feathered hat competed for the top spot as the crowning glory of this classically royal look.

10/ 10 © Getty 2023 Most recently, the future queen opted for an unexpected blue ensemble. Kate debuted a cerulean Alexander McQueen coat with a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede boots in the same hue and a Juliette Millinery fascinator. DISCOVER: Princess Kate, 23, rocked low-slung belted jeans for Christmas shopping with Carole Middleton Her jewels were a regal finishing touch as Kate wore a pair of diamond and blue sapphire earrings to match her engagement ring.