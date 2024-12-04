Princess Kate's glittering winter wonderland dress is her most festive to date

Christmas is well on the way and the royals have a busy few weeks ahead.

The Princess of Wales will be prepared though, after all, she is known for her elite fashion sense, and when it comes to Christmas, she's on another level!

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis really does have the most festive wardrobe if you are looking for inspiration for your own Christmas dressing.

WATCH: Princess Kate wears Christmas jumper as she hosts Christmas carol concert

From red check pieces to sequins and even hair bows, the royal is a total Christmas Queen.

© Kensington Palace Christmas jumper Christmas jumpers don't have to be gaudy and in your face, and Kate proved this when she donned a truly lovely alternative back in 2022. Making an appearance on CBeebies, the royal donned a delightful Holland Cooper knit for the occasion, which was total Nordic glam.



© Getty Tartan skirt In 2018, Kate and her husband, Prince William, hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace. The brunette royal wowed onlookers in an ultra-festive red checked skirt by one of her favourite designers, Emila Wickstead. Christmas Day goals!



Sequin red dress In 2020, Kate hosted a glittering event at Buckingham Palace and delighted royal fans with her red sequined number by luxury British brand Needle & Thread. This kind of style has winter wonderland written all over it and could be worn to any festive bash over the Yuletide season.



© Pool Forest green coat The Princess of Wales often dons her emerald green Alexander McQueen coat. The tone simply oozes Christmas cheer and is the ideal outerwear staple during winter.

© Getty Hair bow If you can't wear a hair bow at Christmas, when can you? In 2018, Kate headed to the University College London and rocked her Paule Ka skirt suit, as well as a sleek ponytail, finished with a lovely black velvet hair ribbon which came from US brand J.Crew.



© Getty Tartan scarf In 2020, Kate was spotted wearing a classic longline red coat with a splash of tartan in the form of a cosy scarf. The punchy print makes for a great Christmas style accessory.

