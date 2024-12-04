Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's glittering winter wonderland dress is her most festive to date - photos
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's glittering winter wonderland dress is her most festive to date - photos
Kate Middleton dressing for Christmas© Getty

Princess Kate's glittering winter wonderland dress is her most festive to date

Prince William's wife is the Queen of Christmas!

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Christmas is well on the way and the royals have a busy few weeks ahead. 

The Princess of Wales will be prepared though, after all, she is known for her elite fashion sense, and when it comes to Christmas, she's on another level!

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis really does have the most festive wardrobe if you are looking for inspiration for your own Christmas dressing.

WATCH: Princess Kate wears Christmas jumper as she hosts Christmas carol concert

From red check pieces to sequins and even hair bows, the royal is a total Christmas Queen.

Kate Middleton in a cream jumper decorating a Christmas tree© Kensington Palace

Christmas jumper

Christmas jumpers don't have to be gaudy and in your face, and Kate proved this when she donned a truly lovely alternative back in 2022. Making an appearance on CBeebies, the royal donned a delightful Holland Cooper knit for the occasion, which was total Nordic glam.

Kate Middleton hosts a Christmas party for families of military personnel deployed in Cyprus at Kensington Palace on December 4, 2018 in London, England. © Getty

Tartan skirt

In 2018, Kate and her husband, Prince William, hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace. The brunette royal wowed onlookers in an ultra-festive red checked skirt by one of her favourite designers, Emila Wickstead. Christmas Day goals!

kate red dress

Sequin red dress

In 2020, Kate hosted a glittering event at Buckingham Palace and delighted royal fans with her red sequined number by luxury British brand Needle & Thread. This kind of style has winter wonderland written all over it and could be worn to any festive bash over the Yuletide season.

Princess Kate attended a commemorative wreath laying ceremony on March 3, 2020 wearing a green Catherine Walker coat which she later upcycled© Pool

Forest green coat

The Princess of Wales often dons her emerald green Alexander McQueen coat. The tone simply oozes Christmas cheer and is the ideal outerwear staple during winter.

Kate Middleton wearing a hair bow at the UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab at UCL London on November 21, 2018 in London, England.© Getty

Hair bow

If you can't wear a hair bow at Christmas, when can you? In 2018, Kate headed to the University College London and rocked her Paule Ka skirt suit, as well as a sleek ponytail, finished with a lovely black velvet hair ribbon which came from US brand J.Crew.

Kate Middleton visits Cardiff Castle on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales wearing red coat and tartan scarf© Getty

Tartan scarf

In 2020, Kate was spotted wearing a classic longline red coat with a splash of tartan in the form of a cosy scarf. The punchy print makes for a great Christmas style accessory.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More