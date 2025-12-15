Princess Kate's festive royal style manifesto is surprisingly easy to copy

The royal selects Yuletide colours and textures during December

A style manifesto is how someone presents themselves through the creative art of clothing; what accessories they love, the colours they select, and their general aesthetic. I would categorise Kate's look as classic and timeless through key items that she rotates over time - such as her wonderful coat collection and her penchant for blazers.

When it comes to Christmas dressing, I think Kate hones in on the seasonal aspect to the full, stepping out in rich shades like red and green, and has even been known to wear a Christmas jumper.

If you want to dress like Princess Kate this Christmas, read our simple steps, which incorporate four key items that you can recycle each year if you choose wisely.