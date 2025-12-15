Princess Kate's festive royal style manifesto is surprisingly easy to copy

Prince William's wife puts a festive stamp on her outfits in December - and her Yuletide look can be emulated with ease

Kate Middleton attends the ARK 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner at Perk's Field on June 9, 2011 in London, England. © Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales is what one may call a seasonal dresser. During the spring, Kate will often step out in a variety of pastel-toned pieces, from her butter yellow Emilia Wickstead dress to her periwinkle blue Alexander McQueen frock. During winter, particularly December, Kate enjoys wearing dark hues and tartan prints, fully embracing all that is festive with her wardrobe.

As a fashion editor who has been writing about Kate's evolving fashion look for over eight years, I've noticed that her wardrobe shines when the weather gets colder; it's apparent that she has a 'style manifesto' that she adheres to during this time.

Kate Middleton in red coat by Christmas tree© WireImage
Kate loves to embrace seasonal shades at Christmas

What is Kate's style manifesto?

princesses kate and charlotte in coats outside© Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal selects Yuletide colours and textures during December

A style manifesto is how someone presents themselves through the creative art of clothing; what accessories they love, the colours they select, and their general aesthetic. I would categorise Kate's look as classic and timeless through key items that she rotates over time - such as her wonderful coat collection and her penchant for blazers.

When it comes to Christmas dressing, I think Kate hones in on the seasonal aspect to the full, stepping out in rich shades like red and green, and has even been known to wear a Christmas jumper.

If you want to dress like Princess Kate this Christmas, read our simple steps, which incorporate four key items that you can recycle each year if you choose wisely.

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton smiling together© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala

Kate wore a stunning Catherine Walker coat at her Christmas Carol concert

A classic, longline coat

Kate has worn two statement coats this Christmas season: her Holland Cooper heritage print version, which she wore at the Ever After Garden event on 13 December, and, of course, her racing green Catherine Walker coat, accessorised with a Troy London stole, at her annual Christmas carol concert, which was held at Westminster Abbey, London, on 5 December.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years
Kate Middleton shaking hands with a man while wearing a patterned coat© Kensington Palace

Kate wore a tartan coat by Holland Cooper at the Ever After Garden event

"Choosing to wear a heavy, long-length coat is not only practical during the cold weather but will add a polished extra layer to your outfits without feeling overdone," Matilda Stanely, Stylist and Fashion Editor, tells HELLO!.

Princess Kate wearing fair isle jumper from Brora

Kate's favourite Fairisle jumper is by British brand Brora

A Fair Isle 'Christmas' jumper

One of Kate's most-worn jumpers, which she frequently sports at Christmas time, is her Fair Isle jumper from sustainable British brand Brora. Ultra soft, this Nordic-inspired piece subtly nods to the season without being garish.

"A classic Fair Isle knit will channel some seasonal joy into your wardrobe, but in an understated and chic way rather than something a little more overly festive or novel," explains Matilda. "Patterned cosy jumpers in warm neutral tones will look gorgeous with your favourite jeans, but can also be used to add a relaxed weekend-ready spin to a sparkly skirt or some sequin trousers."

Kate has donned her beloved Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt since 2018 © Getty Images

Kate has two tartan skirts in her festive wardrobe

A tartan skirt

Kate has two stunning tartan skirts in her festive wardrobe. She sported an Emilia Wickstead piece in 2018 when she hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace. The royal teamed her bold, red tartan, midi-length skirt with a sleek black cashmere cardigan by Brora and Ralph Lauren boots.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service © Getty Images

Fans spotted Kate's Miu Miu skirt when she stepped at out the Together at Christmas carol concert 2025

At her 2025 carol concert, Kate debuted a fabulous new skirt underneath her Catherine Walker coat, which fans caught a glimpse of when she walked. Designed by Miu Miu, it is known as the 'Crystal-Embellished Pleated Wool Tartan Midi Skirt' and features a bold tartan print in quintessentially festive shades of red and green, and tiny crystals, which added a touch of Christmas glamour.

"Party season isn't complete without some shimmer and sparkle, and a skirt is the best way to show it off. An A-line shape will flatter curves and will look particularly special with an embellished top or a silky blouse for a night out," Matilda quips.

Princess Kate wearing the Needle & Thread dress at Buckingham Palace on January 20, 2020 © Getty Images

Kate famously wore this Needle & Thread dress in 2020

A red dress

Mother-of-three Kate wore what can only be described as a show-stopping red number by Needle & Thread in 2020. Kate hosted a glittering event at Buckingham Palace that year, and the brand's coveted 'Aurora' dress unsurprisingly sold out in record time after she wore it. It's easy to see why - red is the colour of Christmas, and this was such a special piece that one could rewear, year after year.

kate middleton together at christmas needle and thread aurora dress© Kensington Palace

Matilda explains that a red dress can bring 'a little more Christmassy joy' than a traditional, little black dress

"While I love a classic black dress for a party, I always like to swap out my LBD for something a little more festive at this time of year," Matilda explains. "A bold red dress like Kate's will look equally as elegant, but with a little more Christmassy joy. Add oversized gold jewels and heels for a special soiree or layered under a tailored blazer for an office party," she advises.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More