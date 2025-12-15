Princess Kate's festive royal style manifesto is surprisingly easy to copy

The royal selects Yuletide colours and textures during December
A style manifesto is how someone presents themselves through the creative art of clothing; what accessories they love, the colours they select, and their general aesthetic. I would categorise Kate's look as classic and timeless through key items that she rotates over time - such as her wonderful coat collection and her penchant for blazers.
When it comes to Christmas dressing, I think Kate hones in on the seasonal aspect to the full, stepping out in rich shades like red and green, and has even been known to wear a Christmas jumper.
If you want to dress like Princess Kate this Christmas, read our simple steps, which incorporate four key items that you can recycle each year if you choose wisely.
Kate wore a stunning Catherine Walker coat at her Christmas Carol concert
Kate wore a tartan coat by Holland Cooper at the Ever After Garden event
"Choosing to wear a heavy, long-length coat is not only practical during the cold weather but will add a polished extra layer to your outfits without feeling overdone," Matilda Stanely, Stylist and Fashion Editor, tells HELLO!.
Kate's favourite Fairisle jumper is by British brand Brora
A Fair Isle 'Christmas' jumper
One of Kate's most-worn jumpers, which she frequently sports at Christmas time, is her Fair Isle jumper from sustainable British brand Brora. Ultra soft, this Nordic-inspired piece subtly nods to the season without being garish.
"A classic Fair Isle knit will channel some seasonal joy into your wardrobe, but in an understated and chic way rather than something a little more overly festive or novel," explains Matilda. "Patterned cosy jumpers in warm neutral tones will look gorgeous with your favourite jeans, but can also be used to add a relaxed weekend-ready spin to a sparkly skirt or some sequin trousers."
Kate has two tartan skirts in her festive wardrobe
A tartan skirt
Kate has two stunning tartan skirts in her festive wardrobe. She sported an Emilia Wickstead piece in 2018 when she hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace. The royal teamed her bold, red tartan, midi-length skirt with a sleek black cashmere cardigan by Brora and Ralph Lauren boots.
Fans spotted Kate's Miu Miu skirt when she stepped at out the Together at Christmas carol concert 2025
At her 2025 carol concert, Kate debuted a fabulous new skirt underneath her Catherine Walker coat, which fans caught a glimpse of when she walked. Designed by Miu Miu, it is known as the 'Crystal-Embellished Pleated Wool Tartan Midi Skirt' and features a bold tartan print in quintessentially festive shades of red and green, and tiny crystals, which added a touch of Christmas glamour.
"Party season isn't complete without some shimmer and sparkle, and a skirt is the best way to show it off. An A-line shape will flatter curves and will look particularly special with an embellished top or a silky blouse for a night out," Matilda quips.
Kate famously wore this Needle & Thread dress in 2020
A red dress
Mother-of-three Kate wore what can only be described as a show-stopping red number by Needle & Thread in 2020. Kate hosted a glittering event at Buckingham Palace that year, and the brand's coveted 'Aurora' dress unsurprisingly sold out in record time after she wore it. It's easy to see why - red is the colour of Christmas, and this was such a special piece that one could rewear, year after year.
Matilda explains that a red dress can bring 'a little more Christmassy joy' than a traditional, little black dress
"While I love a classic black dress for a party, I always like to swap out my LBD for something a little more festive at this time of year," Matilda explains. "A bold red dress like Kate's will look equally as elegant, but with a little more Christmassy joy. Add oversized gold jewels and heels for a special soiree or layered under a tailored blazer for an office party," she advises.