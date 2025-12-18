Princess Charlene's mini-me daughter Gabriella just made the case for casual at Christmas

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert, Princess Gabriella, and Prince Jacques all attended the annual Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony

Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco in cream coats© Getty
The Monegasque royals were out in full force on 17 December as they attended the annual Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony and traditional gift distribution for the children of Monaco. Princess Charlene, Prince Albert, Princess Gabriella, and Prince Jacques all made an appearance, but it was Gabriella who stole the sartorial show.

Matching with her brother, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a quilted faux fur jacket by Armani with a high collar for extra warmth, long sleeves, and a zip-up front. Underneath, Gabriella popped on another layer, a rollneck sweater to brave the winter chill in Monaco, where the average temperature is around 12 degrees Celsius in December. 

monaco royals stood in line in coats© Getty
Princess Gabriella wore jeans to the Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony

Opting for a more laid-back look, the young royal also wore a pair of dark-wash jeans and rounded off the outfit with tan suede boots. Her dark blonde hair was worn down and straight, and she also donned a pair of tiny hoop earrings.

Why does Princess Gabriella rarely wear jeans?

Prince Albert and Prince Jacques salute during the military parade© AFP via Getty Images
Princess Gabriella wore a red formal coat dress on Monaco National Day

While Gabriella is a regular fixture at Monegasque events, it is rare to see her in such a casual, 'off-duty' aesthetic.

In November, the young princess attended Monaco's annual National Day parade, which saw her opt for a ruby red coat dress with adorable patent Mary Jane flats and a coordinating headband. For the 2025 Monaco Christmas card, Gabriella looked like a little fairy as she posed alongside her family wearing a balletic pink party dress and silver pumps. 

How to style a little girl in jeans

Louis Ducruet, Princess Stephanie joined Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert stood together in coats outside© Getty
Louis Ducruet, Princess Stephanie joined Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert at the annual gift distribution event

However, her latest outing proved that jeans can look smart – even on a girl as young as Gabriella. The young royal's look works in the opinion of Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the industry, who tells us that "the soft, neutral jacket keeps things polished and seasonal, while the jeans add a relaxed, age-appropriate ease that feels modern rather than overly styled".

Princess Gabriella with parents and brother beside santa and christmas tree© Getty
Princess Gabriella styled her jeans with sturdy suede boots

Gabrielle has also shared her tips with us for parents who want to introduce jeans into their child's wardrobe this festive season.

  1. "Choose straight-leg or gently flared jeans for a timeless silhouette that looks smart without feeling restrictive.
  2. Balance denim with softer textures on top.
  3. Make sure to keep proportions neat: slightly cropped jackets or fitted coats stop jeans from looking too casual."
