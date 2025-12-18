Princess Charlene's mini-me daughter Gabriella just made the case for casual at Christmas

The Monegasque royals were out in full force on 17 December as they attended the annual Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony and traditional gift distribution for the children of Monaco. Princess Charlene, Prince Albert, Princess Gabriella, and Prince Jacques all made an appearance, but it was Gabriella who stole the sartorial show.

Matching with her brother, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a quilted faux fur jacket by Armani with a high collar for extra warmth, long sleeves, and a zip-up front. Underneath, Gabriella popped on another layer, a rollneck sweater to brave the winter chill in Monaco, where the average temperature is around 12 degrees Celsius in December.

© Getty Princess Gabriella wore jeans to the Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony Opting for a more laid-back look, the young royal also wore a pair of dark-wash jeans and rounded off the outfit with tan suede boots. Her dark blonde hair was worn down and straight, and she also donned a pair of tiny hoop earrings.

Why does Princess Gabriella rarely wear jeans? © AFP via Getty Images Princess Gabriella wore a red formal coat dress on Monaco National Day While Gabriella is a regular fixture at Monegasque events, it is rare to see her in such a casual, 'off-duty' aesthetic.

View post on Instagram In November, the young princess attended Monaco's annual National Day parade, which saw her opt for a ruby red coat dress with adorable patent Mary Jane flats and a coordinating headband. For the 2025 Monaco Christmas card, Gabriella looked like a little fairy as she posed alongside her family wearing a balletic pink party dress and silver pumps.

How to style a little girl in jeans © Getty Louis Ducruet, Princess Stephanie joined Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert at the annual gift distribution event However, her latest outing proved that jeans can look smart – even on a girl as young as Gabriella. The young royal's look works in the opinion of Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the industry, who tells us that "the soft, neutral jacket keeps things polished and seasonal, while the jeans add a relaxed, age-appropriate ease that feels modern rather than overly styled".