Queen Mary is a scene-stealer in knee-high Prada boots for festive family reunion

Queen Mary and King Frederik attended a Christmas service at Copenhagen Cathedral with Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine, and Prince Vincent.

Queen Mary in black suit and rollneck jumper smiling© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
9 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary of Denmark stole the sartorial show on Christmas Eve as she publicly reunited with all four of her children to attend a service at Copenhagen Cathedral. Joined by her husband, King Frederik, the Australian-born Danish queen, 53, was seen donning a sensational pair of winter boots.

Accessorised to perfection, Mary chose the 'Half-Zip Knee Boots in Black Leather' by Italian luxury label, Prada. The incredible boots, which featured a rounded toe and stiletto heel, were paired with the bright orange 'Venas' coat by Max Mara (as identified by Royal Fashion Police on Instagram), which features a tie waist belt to cinch her figure and a shin-skimming length. 

View post on Instagram
 

The eye-catching outerwear was also teamed with the 'Small Islington Bag in Black Silky Calf' by Mulberry to match her boots, and a black dress with an embellished neckline was slipped on underneath. During the outing, which saw the queen step out prior to dinner with her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg, Mary was seen with all four of her children – Prince Christian, 20, Princess Isabella, 18, Princess Josephine, and Prince Vincent, both 14. 

Queen Mary's Christmas party dress

Queen Mary in dark room for party beside king frederik, queen margrethe and prince christian© Kongehuset
Queen Mary's A-line dress wore a navy dress with a glitter collar to the staff Christmas gathering

The outing came after the royal children, minus Princess Josephine, joined their parents at Christiansborg Castle on 17 December to welcome 450 guests to the Knights Hall, where mulled wine and nibbles were served in front of a six-metre-high Christmas tree to thank palace staff for their work in 2025. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Queen Mary's greatest fashion moments
Queen Mary in dress with glitter collar talking to people in dark room© Kongehuset
Queen Mary's glitter collar elevated her look to the next level

For this occasion, Queen Mary added a touch of festive pizazz to her look with a glitter collar-adorned dress. Rebecca Vallance's 'Xena' dress featured short capped sleeves and an A-line skirt, and was subtly Christmassy without looking over the top.

Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, told us that Mary's glittery collar offers a nod to the season without veering towards gauche. "This look works beautifully because the deep navy dress keeps things timeless and elegant, allowing the glittering collar to act as a refined festive focal point rather than overwhelming the outfit," she explained. 

Mary talking to prince christian holding christmas card© Kongehuset
Mary was seen spending a moment at the party with Prince Christian

The stylist's top tips for wearing glitter like Queen Mary included only wearing sparkle in one place, be that a collar, cuff or neckline, to keep the rest of the outfit clean and minimal, while grounding glitter with classic colours like navy, black or deep green to keep it polished rather than tacky.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More