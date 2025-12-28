Queen Mary is a scene-stealer in knee-high Prada boots for festive family reunion

Queen Mary of Denmark stole the sartorial show on Christmas Eve as she publicly reunited with all four of her children to attend a service at Copenhagen Cathedral. Joined by her husband, King Frederik, the Australian-born Danish queen, 53, was seen donning a sensational pair of winter boots.

Accessorised to perfection, Mary chose the 'Half-Zip Knee Boots in Black Leather' by Italian luxury label, Prada. The incredible boots, which featured a rounded toe and stiletto heel, were paired with the bright orange 'Venas' coat by Max Mara (as identified by Royal Fashion Police on Instagram), which features a tie waist belt to cinch her figure and a shin-skimming length.

View post on Instagram The eye-catching outerwear was also teamed with the 'Small Islington Bag in Black Silky Calf' by Mulberry to match her boots, and a black dress with an embellished neckline was slipped on underneath. During the outing, which saw the queen step out prior to dinner with her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg, Mary was seen with all four of her children – Prince Christian, 20, Princess Isabella, 18, Princess Josephine, and Prince Vincent, both 14.

Queen Mary's Christmas party dress © Kongehuset Queen Mary's A-line dress wore a navy dress with a glitter collar to the staff Christmas gathering The outing came after the royal children, minus Princess Josephine, joined their parents at Christiansborg Castle on 17 December to welcome 450 guests to the Knights Hall, where mulled wine and nibbles were served in front of a six-metre-high Christmas tree to thank palace staff for their work in 2025.

© Kongehuset Queen Mary's glitter collar elevated her look to the next level For this occasion, Queen Mary added a touch of festive pizazz to her look with a glitter collar-adorned dress. Rebecca Vallance's 'Xena' dress featured short capped sleeves and an A-line skirt, and was subtly Christmassy without looking over the top. Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, told us that Mary's glittery collar offers a nod to the season without veering towards gauche. "This look works beautifully because the deep navy dress keeps things timeless and elegant, allowing the glittering collar to act as a refined festive focal point rather than overwhelming the outfit," she explained.