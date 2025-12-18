Queen Mary of Denmark's hair looks lighter than ever as she poses in silky leopard print skirt

Denmark's Queen Mary looked fashion-forward in her animal print skirt – but all eyes were on her hair

Queen Mary of Denmark at the conference on Friday, 7 November© Getty Images
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodDeputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Picture Denmark's Queen Mary, and you most likely picture her dark, chestnut brown hair. She's often likened to the Princess of Wales when it comes to her looks, with both famed for their dark manes – but today saw Queen Mary depart from her trademark style.

In a striking photo posted to Instagram to celebrate the work her charity, The Mary Foundation, has done this year, the Queen's hair looks noticeably lighter, with the tendrils around her face a honey blonde shade – and it certainly suits her. At 53, the lighter strands lift her complexion for a youthful, fresh look.

queen mary of denmark with light hair wearing a leopard print skirt© Instagram
Queen Mary has undergone a lighter hair makeover

Animal magic

As well as her beautifully coloured hair, Princess Mary's outfit won praise too. The photo sees Her Majesty wear a simple, long-sleeved navy top with dramatic beaded neck detailing, and a brooch of her charity's butterfly logo.

She paired her knitwear with a silky leopard print skirt, nipped in at the waist – simply gorgeous! Fans of the royal were quick to heap praise on the post, calling her look "beautiful" and "stylish".

Animal print is a favourite among royal ladies, with Great Britain's Duchess Sophie frequently wearing snake print, while Queen Camilla has dabbled in leopard print too.

queen camilla smiling in a leopard print dress© Getty
Queen Camilla loves leopard print

The key to wearing animal print and feeling chic, not overdressed, is in how you style it, according to HELLO!'s Digital Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe.

"I would suggest either weaving subtle touches of the statement print into your existing outfits to avoid looking too full-on."

Celebrity stylist Martine Alexander agrees, adding: "Try wearing subtle accents of leopard print in the form of accessories or just one piece of clothing so you don’t feel like everyone is looking at you."

Queen Mary sports blue skirt and printed blue and green blouse © Getty
Queen Mary enjoys printed ensembles

Queen Mary's foundation

The Mary Foundation, which Queen Mary shared her leopard print moment in honour of, has been active since 2007 and works towards a society where everyone feels that they belong, and the royal is certainly proud of all it has achieved.

Princess Kate wearing a grey jacket and smiling with a cut-out image of a magazine as the inset

Celebrate the magic of monarchy with HELLO!’s stunning collector’s edition – the ultimate gift for royal fans. Inside you’ll find exclusive features, dazzling photography and a look at what’s next for the royal family in 2026.

  • Discover festive traditions and family secrets
  • Enjoy entertaining quizzes and puzzles
  • Relive the most unforgettable moments of 2025

Click the link below to get your copy – a keepsake no royal admirer should be without.

BUY YOUR COPY HERE

"In [The Mary Foundation], we will continue to do our best – even in the new year. We will continue to listen, learn and collaborate to develop and improve efforts that make a real and tangible difference to those on the outside," the post, originally written in Danish, read. "Thank you for the cooperation in the past year. And thank you to all of you who help make our work possible every day."

The caption continued: "Her Majesty the Queen looks back on the year that has passed in the Mary Foundation and on the many activities that, through new knowledge, evaluations, partnerships and engaging children and young people, focus on making a difference to those outside the community."

LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More