Queen Mary of Denmark's hair looks lighter than ever as she poses in silky leopard print skirt

Picture Denmark's Queen Mary, and you most likely picture her dark, chestnut brown hair. She's often likened to the Princess of Wales when it comes to her looks, with both famed for their dark manes – but today saw Queen Mary depart from her trademark style.

In a striking photo posted to Instagram to celebrate the work her charity, The Mary Foundation, has done this year, the Queen's hair looks noticeably lighter, with the tendrils around her face a honey blonde shade – and it certainly suits her. At 53, the lighter strands lift her complexion for a youthful, fresh look.

© Instagram Queen Mary has undergone a lighter hair makeover

Animal magic

As well as her beautifully coloured hair, Princess Mary's outfit won praise too. The photo sees Her Majesty wear a simple, long-sleeved navy top with dramatic beaded neck detailing, and a brooch of her charity's butterfly logo.

She paired her knitwear with a silky leopard print skirt, nipped in at the waist – simply gorgeous! Fans of the royal were quick to heap praise on the post, calling her look "beautiful" and "stylish".

Animal print is a favourite among royal ladies, with Great Britain's Duchess Sophie frequently wearing snake print, while Queen Camilla has dabbled in leopard print too.

© Getty Queen Camilla loves leopard print

The key to wearing animal print and feeling chic, not overdressed, is in how you style it, according to HELLO!'s Digital Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe.

"I would suggest either weaving subtle touches of the statement print into your existing outfits to avoid looking too full-on."

Celebrity stylist Martine Alexander agrees, adding: "Try wearing subtle accents of leopard print in the form of accessories or just one piece of clothing so you don’t feel like everyone is looking at you."

© Getty Queen Mary enjoys printed ensembles

Queen Mary's foundation

The Mary Foundation, which Queen Mary shared her leopard print moment in honour of, has been active since 2007 and works towards a society where everyone feels that they belong, and the royal is certainly proud of all it has achieved.

"In [The Mary Foundation], we will continue to do our best – even in the new year. We will continue to listen, learn and collaborate to develop and improve efforts that make a real and tangible difference to those on the outside," the post, originally written in Danish, read. "Thank you for the cooperation in the past year. And thank you to all of you who help make our work possible every day."

The caption continued: "Her Majesty the Queen looks back on the year that has passed in the Mary Foundation and on the many activities that, through new knowledge, evaluations, partnerships and engaging children and young people, focus on making a difference to those outside the community."