Pippa Middleton's 16-year-old silky mini dress is our New Year's Eve muse for 2025

Pippa Middleton wore a number of playful mini dresses when she first entered the limelight off the back of her sister Kate's relationship with Prince William. As her style has evolved, Pippa, now 42, has ditched this aesthetic, but a certain LBD is a look we'd love to revive for New Year's Eve 2025.

The Princess of Wales' sister was seen on a night out in 2009, attending the launch of Azzaro, a French luxury fashion brand, on London's Mount Street. Pippa stunned in a plain black mini dress featuring a silky V-neck top and flippy skirt.

Pippa's mini dress throwback © Getty Pippa Middleton attends the Azzaro store launch The A-line number was paired with patterned opaque black tights, black heels and a handbag to match. The little black dress has long been a sartorial classic, defying trends and remaining timeless throughout the decades due to its understated elegance and ability to be styled with a range of accessories.

© Getty Pippa's black mini dress would work for a New Year's Eve party For a 2025 twist, Pippa's dress could easily be styled with a small shoulder bag (burgundy has been *the* colour of winter 2025), sheerer tights (think 10 to 15 denier) and knee-high boots or pointed-toe kitten heels, ready for a New Year's Eve soirée.

Pippa styles out sequins © Getty Pippa sported legwarmers to a charity roller disco in 2008 Pippa was also known to wear sequins in another life, a fashion must-have for NYE. In 2008, she joined her sister Kate at the Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco at the Renaissance Rooms in Vauxhall, which was co-organised by Holly Branson to raise money for Place2Be and 'Tom's Ward', named after Thomas Waley-Cohen, who passed away from bone cancer aged 20, at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. The Princess of Wales is now a patron of Place2Be, the charity which supports children's mental health.

© Getty Kate wore yellow shorts while Pippa went for a black and pink moment She donned a paillette-covered mini dress, and although Pippa added hot pink legwarmers and glasses to tie in with the theme of the evening, this look could be recycled for the last party of the year. Since 2009, the author's style has evolved away from the 'Indie Sleaze' look of the late 2000s and towards a more minimalist look. In 2025, little black dresses have leaned toward sculptural silhouettes instead of A-line or column mini shapes. Bear that in mind when looking for your own version of Pippa's look this New Year's Eve.