Pippa Middleton just wore a £285 'naked' dress at the F1 Grand Prix

Pippa Middleton looked so chic on Saturday! The Princess of Wales' lookalike younger sister jetted off to Abu Dhabi for the Formula One Grand Prix, spending an epic date day with her husband, hedge fund manager James Matthews, who is a former racing driver and on the Board of Directors at Williams Racing.

In footage from Sky Sports F1 shared by Royal British Fashion, the 42-year-old beauty was spotted in the F1 paddock, and we're obsessed with her gorgeous lace dress, which was designed by London-based label Saloni. Known as the 'Suni belted broderie anglaise cotton midi dress', the fancy frock is down to £285 in the Net-A-Porter seasonal sale. The website, which is known for its plethora of designer threads, said of the belted style: "Saloni's 'Suni' dress is both effortless and elegant. Made from intricate broderie anglaise cotton developed in-house, it comes with a belt to define your waist and a slip for coverage."

Why Pippa's dress is 'naked'

The 'naked dress' trend has dominated red carpets since the summer, and alludes to a dress that gives the illusion of exposed skin with see-through fabric and flesh tones. Now, Pippa's dress hits a few of these factors - firstly, it's made in a cream, almost flesh-toned shade, and it has a see-through skirt, which is broken up by a built-in slip. The dress still looks expertly classy, though, due to the strategically placed guipure lace detail.

Many celebrities have embraced the 'naked dress' this year

How to style a 'naked' dress

As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I'm a firm believer in making all trends work for your body - by choosing to follow simple yet curated fashion 'fixes', and the naked trend is no exception.

1. A flesh-coloured undergarment is your best friend, as it gives the body full coverage. If you wear a sheer dress or a netted design on the top, a piece like this will provide you with full coverage.

2. The whole dress doesn't have to be naked - if you want to nod at the trend without feeling exposed, try a sheer sleeve or neckline.

3. Great supportive underwear is key - particularly if your dress is sheer. An uplifting bra and comfortable underwear make all the difference and can really streamline the silhouette.

Pippa's sequin 'naked' dress throwback moment

Although naked dresses are mainly nude, other colours are always welcome.

© Getty Images Pippa looked stunning in her black Temperley gown in 2013

At an event in 2013, Pippa embraced a darker sartorial side in her full-length gown by Temperley, which had a completely sheer back and mesh corset-like top. The sophisticated evening dress also featured a mermaid-style skirt and a sleeveless silhouette.