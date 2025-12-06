Pippa Middleton's silky little black dress is her best special occasion outfit

Pippa Middleton was one of the biggest fashion it-girls of the 2010s, while her older sister, the Princess of Wales, skyrocketed to fame as a result of her relationship with the future King, Prince William.

As a result, the 42-year-old has attended many major royal events, including her sister's Christmas carol concert, though she was absent this year, meaning that she's brought out some incredible occasionwear and outfits for a fancier party.

However, her stylish outings were by no means limited to the 2010s, as she was wearing some truly fashion-forward and wonderful looks ahead of their time in the late 2000s, too.

© Getty Images Pippa Middleton at the book launch party of Simon Sebag Montefiore's book 'Sashenka', at Asprey on July 1, 2008

For the book launch party of Simon Sebag Montefiore's book, Sashenka, which took place at Asprey on Tuesday, 1 July 2008, she opted for the coolest outfit that just screams noughties.

Pippa wore the most beautiful silky little black dress, which featured floral embroidery details along the bodice and cut above the knee, with a figure-hugging silhouette. It's a little daring in its shape, but the detail and classic colouring bring in a bit of old-school elegance.

Pippa Middleton missed her sister's Christmas carol concert

Though her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, attended, Pippa was notably absent from the Princess of Wales' annual Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday, 5 December.

Royal attendees included Lady Sarah Chatto, Zara and Mike Tindall and more, but there were quite a few major names missing from the celebration.

It has not been revealed as of yet why Pippa was absent, marking the first time that she's missed the concert since 2021, as she typically appears alongside her husband, James Matthews.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were absent, with the latter taking to Instagram to share a message of support for the Princess of Wales. It is likely believed that they did not attend due to the drama surrounding their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. If they had, it would have been their first public outing since he was stripped of his titles, which would have no doubt drawn attention away from the occasion.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala Princess Charlotte and her mother, the Princess of Wales, smiling together at the Christmas carol concert

Princess Anne also missed the event, though she is not a regular attendee. Given that she's seen as the 'hardest working royal', the 75-year-old often has scheduling conflicts at this time of year, and her daughter Zara goes on behalf of the family.

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, said of the evening: "This year somehow felt more special than ever. Every detail of this now annual event had been thoughtfully planned and executed to perfection - from the magical wonderland-style naturescape at the entrance, consisting of woodland trees interwoven with Christmas trees and decorated with fruits and berries, to the coloured paper strips on which we wrote our names, to be added to a paper chain decorating a "Connection Tree".