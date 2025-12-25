Zara Tindall is the image of regal elegance at Christmas Day walkabout

Mike and Zara Tindall joined many members of the British royal family on Thursday, 25 December, when the royals did their annual Christmas Day walkabout on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, after the church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Joined by their daughters, Mia and Lena, the Tindalls were pictured walking alongside the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and many more.

As always, the ever-so-fashionable Zara brought out the most gorgeous outfit, striking the balance between looking regally classy and approachable, which was absolutely vital for such a public-facing event like the Sandringham walkabout.

© PA Images via Getty Images Mike Tindall, Lena Tindall and Zara Tindall attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church

Over a black and white abstract printed shirt, the Olympic equestrian layered a beautiful dark grey belted trench overcoat, which cut just beneath the knees. The 44-year-old rounded it all off with a pair of black heeled boots and a pink hat from Juliette Millinery.

Carrying a deep brown clutch, she was the image of elegance, greeting the crowds and making a united appearance with her husband and daughter, perfectly capturing everything that a modern royal should be.

WATCH: Prince George wishes crowds a merry Christmas as he joins royals at Christmas Day church service

The British royal family's Christmas

As all of us do, the royal family treat Christmas as the ultimate time to come together. Continuing a tradition started by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles invites the family to spend the festive season at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The British royals kick off their long day with a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, which is then followed by the walkabout, where the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, greet the crowds to spread their festive cheer.

As always, the youngest generation stole the show: Mia and Lena Tindall looked so sweet, and Prince George was so sweet as he greeted the crowds to wish them a merry Christmas.

© HELLO! / Alexandra Hurtado The Wales children looked so sweet next to their parents

This year will mark the last Christmas at Sandringham before the father of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, will relocate to the enormous estate.

He was forced to give up his lease at Royal Lodge in Windsor, his style, titles and honours, following further unearthed connections between himself and the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.