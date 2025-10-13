Zara Tindall's 'wham bam glam' coats are her secret style weapon

Zara Tindall is such an exciting dresser! The mother-of-three loves colour, bold prints, fancy frocks, and always looks great in a plethora of styles. Whether she is wowing onlookers at Royal Ascot or snapped on the red carpet in a ballgown, the stunning daughter of Princess Anne always makes an impact. We have been delving through our fashion archives, and have noticed that the blonde royal is rarely without a statement coat. Many consider the humble outerwear staple as a weather necessity, and people often opt for simple black or brown. But not Zara! She loves glamorous coats in tweed, suede, and feather detail, to name a few.

The great thing about investing in a statement coat like one in Zara's collection is that you don't always need a fabulous outfit underneath - the coat does all the talking, especially if you are at an event outside. It's almost like wham, bam, you're looking glam once it's on. Special features like detail at the cuffs, bold, built-in belts, and fancy collars add serious interest to any outfit and give your whole fashion stance an elevated look.

© Getty Zara's statement coat game has always been strong

© Getty Images Zara wore a cape coat by Karen Millen in 2024 Cape coat At 2024's Cheltenham Festival, Zara braved the rain as she joined her husband Mike in not only a sublime hat, but also a silhouette-cinching, royal blue cape coat from Karen Millen. The style gave her a high-fashion look, which amped up her classic outfit - towering suede boots and a petrol-blue polo neck jumper. The horse-loving royal also added a stunning piece of arm candy - the 'Loxley' bag in Navy Croc from Fairfax & Favor.



© Getty This stunning L.K.Bennett coat brought the drama Tweed coat with statement faux fur In January, at the Cheltenham Racecourse, Zara went all out for the Festival Trials Day. The Princess Royal's only daughter looked polished as ever, rocking a gorgeous checkered coat from L.K. Bennett, which featured daring faux fur detail at the cuffs and neckline. She added leather knee-high boots from Fairfax and Favor and a striking ruffled headband from Camilla Rose Millinery.

© Shutterstock The royal wowed in a belted burgundy style Belted burgundy The Cheltenham Festival seems to be the place that Zara shines, and last year the blonde royal was spotted wearing a super sleek longline structured wool coat in autumnal burgundy. The bold style came complete with eye-catching, ornate gold buttons and boxy, 80s-style shoulder pads. We love how she opted to wear a black leather belt over the top of the style, cinching in her waist, which packed a powerful punch.

© Getty Zara loved this coat so much - she brought it in two colours Swish Suede At Cheltenham, once again, in 2024, as part of the April Meeting, Zara sported two coats by Fairfax & Favor, both of the double-breasted trench variety, and both crafted in the most sumptuous suede. The first style was a sculpted khaki tone that looked seasonal and classy. She added black ankle boots and a matching bag.